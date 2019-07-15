Handcuffs.jpg

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook July 8-15: 

Romualdo Depaz-Miguel, 46, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Jeremy Sheridan Dupree, 30, on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.

Crystal Leeann Eddy, 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Jeri Renee Elliott, 48, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Devin Akil Harrell, 22, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Silas Hartsfield Sr., 53, on charges of aggravated assault-Family Violence, cruelty to children in the third degree, public drunkenness and simple battery-Family Violence (two counts).

Anthony Eric Herrington, 41, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Lorenzo Dy'rell Hickman, 32, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Melissa Ann Hutton, 39, on a charge of probation violation. 

Samuel Gregory Jackson, 26, on a charge of forgery in the first degree.

Austin Ian Jenkins, 19, on charges of reckless driving and speeding. 

Suiyont Marcus Jones, 38, on a charge of simple battery. 

Adam Saul Lopez, 24, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. 

Rosendo Martinez-De Jesus, 27, on an immigration hold.

Pheanious Quantavious McKibben, 25, hold sheet.

Benjamin Tobias McKoon, 35, on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana and tail lights required.

Jeremy Nicholas McLloyd, 27, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Gregory McKinley Mulligan, 28, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Michele Lee Mutch, 26, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Christina Marie Naulta, 29, on a charge of failure to appear.

Jessica Lilly Octavia Nellor, 41, on a charge of probation violation.

Grayson Trace Newsome, 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Russell Lumar Rabern, 33, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Jason Vance Rake, 41, on a charge of theft by deception.

Heriberto Ramirez, 35, on charges of driving without a valid license and speeding. 

Kimberly Joyce Randall, 22, on charges of battery and criminal trespass.

Anthony Glenn Rinehart, 52, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Cordell Rayshon Smith, 20, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Jeremy Edward Squires, 31, on a charge of failure to appear.

Kenneth Melvin Sterling III, 49, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Jescia Benard Taylor, 45, weekender.

Kelly Michelle Thompson, 34, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Lajavier M. Timberson, 51, on charges of failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, violation of Department of Transportation restrictions and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. 

Emily Miranda Turner, 24, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Jeffrey David Washington, 49, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Ralph Wilson, 26, hold for Clayton County Sheriff's Office and on a charge of forgery in the first degree.

Israel Aparicio, 22, hold for Henry County.

Cody Ryan Casler, 32, hold for Bibb County and Jasper County.

Dallas Reynolds Fountain Jr., 46, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and open container in vehicle.

Edna Yvonne Goff, 43, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Nicolas Ryan Jacobs, 22, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Hope Lane Middleton, 45, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

Garland Dewayne Miller, 55, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and open container in vehicle.

Jalen Lanarous Pearson, 24, on a charge of criminal trespass.

Marissa Jordan Petty-Spears, 26, hold for Monroe County.

Arthur Lee Scott, 58, hold for Monroe County.

Matthew Bryson Shaver, 42, housed for U.S. Marshals.

