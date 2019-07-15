The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook July 8-15:
• Romualdo Depaz-Miguel, 46, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jeremy Sheridan Dupree, 30, on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Crystal Leeann Eddy, 37, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jeri Renee Elliott, 48, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Devin Akil Harrell, 22, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Silas Hartsfield Sr., 53, on charges of aggravated assault-Family Violence, cruelty to children in the third degree, public drunkenness and simple battery-Family Violence (two counts).
• Anthony Eric Herrington, 41, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Lorenzo Dy'rell Hickman, 32, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Melissa Ann Hutton, 39, on a charge of probation violation.
• Samuel Gregory Jackson, 26, on a charge of forgery in the first degree.
• Austin Ian Jenkins, 19, on charges of reckless driving and speeding.
• Suiyont Marcus Jones, 38, on a charge of simple battery.
• Adam Saul Lopez, 24, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Rosendo Martinez-De Jesus, 27, on an immigration hold.
• Pheanious Quantavious McKibben, 25, hold sheet.
• Benjamin Tobias McKoon, 35, on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana and tail lights required.
• Jeremy Nicholas McLloyd, 27, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Gregory McKinley Mulligan, 28, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michele Lee Mutch, 26, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Christina Marie Naulta, 29, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Jessica Lilly Octavia Nellor, 41, on a charge of probation violation.
• Grayson Trace Newsome, 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Russell Lumar Rabern, 33, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jason Vance Rake, 41, on a charge of theft by deception.
• Heriberto Ramirez, 35, on charges of driving without a valid license and speeding.
• Kimberly Joyce Randall, 22, on charges of battery and criminal trespass.
• Anthony Glenn Rinehart, 52, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
• Cordell Rayshon Smith, 20, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Jeremy Edward Squires, 31, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Kenneth Melvin Sterling III, 49, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jescia Benard Taylor, 45, weekender.
• Kelly Michelle Thompson, 34, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Lajavier M. Timberson, 51, on charges of failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, violation of Department of Transportation restrictions and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Emily Miranda Turner, 24, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Jeffrey David Washington, 49, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Ralph Wilson, 26, hold for Clayton County Sheriff's Office and on a charge of forgery in the first degree.
• Israel Aparicio, 22, hold for Henry County.
• Cody Ryan Casler, 32, hold for Bibb County and Jasper County.
• Dallas Reynolds Fountain Jr., 46, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and open container in vehicle.
• Edna Yvonne Goff, 43, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Nicolas Ryan Jacobs, 22, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Hope Lane Middleton, 45, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
• Garland Dewayne Miller, 55, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and open container in vehicle.
• Jalen Lanarous Pearson, 24, on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Marissa Jordan Petty-Spears, 26, hold for Monroe County.
• Arthur Lee Scott, 58, hold for Monroe County.
• Matthew Bryson Shaver, 42, housed for U.S. Marshals.