The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Aug. 5-12:
• Tony Ray Abernathy, 51, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful to obtain for or give to an inmate any item without consent of the jailer.
• Paul Michael Ashworth, 43, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Dwayne Askins, 41, on a charge of probation violation.
• Darian Deandre Berry, 39, on charges of sale of methamphetamine (four counts).
• Promethus A. Bozeman, 40, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Joseph Timothy Bradley, 45, on charges of burglary in the first degree (two counts) and theft by taking (four counts).
• Clifford Brooks, 47, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, sale of a crack cocaine (two counts) and trafficking crack cocaine.
• Steven Lenel Brooks, 66, on a charge of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Chadwick Jamaine Brown, 38, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Christian Canzeri Brown, 28, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and sale of crack cocaine (two counts).
• Steve Brown, 58, on a charge of probation violation.
• Jerrell Jasper Charles, 27, hold for Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
• Charles Jay Chrisley, 53, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Chelse Brooke Chrisley, 34, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert Stanley Chromi Jr., 31, weekender.
• Shantae Nichole Clay, 32, court sentenced to 20 years, serve seven.
• Leslie Michelle Cunningham, 48, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael Keith Dorough, 29, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
• Eric Lamar Drake, 45, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Bridgette Chalease Drewery, 51, on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Toffey Bernard Drewery, 43, on charges of sale of crack cocaine (two counts).
• Tevin Cecil Traveon Gainey, 26, for court.
• Raymond Michael Gutierrez, 46, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Mallory Keith Heath, 55, hold sheet.
• Rickey Jarrell Heath, 59, on a charge of probation violation.
• Anthony Hitchcock, 28, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Juwan Bernard Howard, 22, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
• Benjamin Clark Kraft, 55, hold for Gordon County.
• Franklin Latimore, 63, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jack Randall Maddox, 51, on a charge of probation violation.
• Malcolm Javon May, 27, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Joshua Edward McKee, 38, on a charge of burglary in the first degree.
• Emmanuel Mitchell, 47, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Gary Daniel Mullins, 48, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• William Thomas Myles, 31, on a charge of probation violation.
• Terry Lee Nicholson, 62, on charges of brake lights and turn signals required, open container in vehicle, tampering with evidence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts) and windshields and windshield wipers.
• Michael Samuel Petty, 23, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• Clinton Marcus Pollock, 43, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• William Karl Roscher, 50, on a charge of sale of crack cocaine.
• Kati Tess Rudd, 38, on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.
• Dantre Horatio Shivers, 38, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Shelley Lynn Sisk, 42, on a charge of probation violation.
• Antonio Marzuette Smith, 42, on charges of sale of crack cocaine (two counts).
• Wesley Gerald Sorrow, 48, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Theodore Donald Spears Jr., 44, on a charge of theft by taking.
• Jeffery Allen Stephens, 47, on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Kim Audrey Stephens, 38, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
• Braeden Daniel Taylor, 21, on charges of criminal damage to property in the second degree and simple battery-Family Violence.
• Jescia Benard Taylor, 45, abandonment of a dependent child.
• Madison Alexis Taylor, 22, on a charge of criminal trespass.
• Gary Edward Tuten, 46, on charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, child molestation, incest and sodomy.
• Jonathan Lathaniel Tyler, 29, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Rebecca Katelin Wells, 27, on a charge of probation violation.
• Jose Alberto Zamudio-Jimenez, 34, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jose Peter Arguelles, 23, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Edward Ollie Burden, 58, hold for Monroe County.
• Frederick Darnell Drewery, 32, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Gabriela Yasmine Esparza, 19, hold for Atlanta Police Department.
• Jerry Taylor Evans, 51, hold for Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
• Javen Dishon Greer, 35, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving while tag is suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and improper passing.
• Sharika Griffin, 28, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Donald Lee Harris, 64, on a charge of simple battery.
• Dacia Rose Holcomb, 29, hold for Jones County.
• Jessica Elaine Miller, 36, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Curtis Blaine Smith, 52, for court and on a charge of failure to appear.
• Ryan Walker Willoughby, 32, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ramon Torrence Wright, 29, for court.