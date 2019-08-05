The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook July 29-Aug. 5:
Brandon Twin Biddy, 22, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Thayer Colton Carter, 29, on a charge of probation violation.
Lamar Wintford Clark, 48, on a charge of probation violation.
Kenneth Amos Culpepper, 29, on charges of child restraint law violation, cruelty to children in the first degree, driving without a valid license, DUI/less safe, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to obey a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper passing, reckless driving and speeding.
Austin Cody Edge, 26, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jerry Taylor Evans, 51, hold for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Lamar Fears, 53, on a charge of probation violation.
Howard Michael Gowen, 49, housed for U.S. Marshals.
Steven Lance Hamby, 29, on a charge of probation violation.
Iandy Jiminez, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.
Madarius Serve Johnson, 17, on charges of contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Alberto Anthony Laguer, 56, housed for U.S. Marshals.
Daniel Buie Maddux, 45, on charges of DUI and hit and run.
James Grady McDaniel, 40, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of methamphetamine.
Robert Lewis Pye, 43, on charges of criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.
James Allen Ray, 69, on a charge of battery.
Quintavious Lamar Rhodes, 21, on a charge of probation violation.
Donald Edward Roe Jr., 31, on charges of arson in the first degree and burglary in the first degree.
Steven Tyler Rosser, 23, on a charge of probation violation.
Ambria Shirlene Scott, 20, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Torey Demetris Stanford, 28, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Jennifer Rebecca Sutton, 36, housed for U.S. Marshals.
Brandon Cortez Williams, 25, housed for U.S. Marshals.
Lonnie Maurice Wynn, 53, on a charge of probation violation.
Jeremy Nelson Burns, 40, on a charge of open container in vehicle.
Carissa Franchista Fears, 33, on a charge of maintaining a disorderly house.
Joseph Daniel Fox, 23, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Mustopha Khallid McDuffie, 29, hold sheet.
Valeria McIntyre, 49, on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper passing and open container in vehicle.
Tonia Nichole Moschella, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals.
Todi Lind Norsworthy, 31, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Teri Renee Schofield, 44, on a charge of battery-Family Violence.
Renarldo Rayshun Smith, 35, bondsman off bond.
Christopher Mark Stanley, 35, hold sheet.
Jescia Benard Taylor, 45, weekender.
David Scott Washington, 38, on charges of driving without a valid license, DUI and impeding the flow of traffic.
Alana Darlene Wellons, 53, on charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal and open container in vehicle.