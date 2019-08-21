The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Aug. 12-19:

Kalyn Winston Adams, 35, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Allen, 35, on charges of possession of ecstasy and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Bill Eugene Anderson, 59, for court.

Krystle Leeann Baker, 30, hold for Cherokee County.

Gerald Wayne Battle, 58, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine and theft by shoplifting.

Theresa Marie Bollinger, 53, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, tail lights required and possession of methamphetamine.

Collin Taylor Bryant, 23, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.

Domonique Kareem Calaham, 25, on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, reckless driving, speeding and theft by receiving stolen property.

Zachary Olen Carey, 35, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.

Larry Thomas Coker Jr., 33, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Kyle Conley Jr., 50, on a charge of probation violation.

Yuriel Diaz Contreras, 33, on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Timothy Lamar Crow, 47, for court. 

Amanda Walkiria Davis, 36, for court.

Claude Anthony Dooley, 62, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler Arkel Dunson, 22, housed for U.S. Marshals.

 • Deron Dunwood, 54, for court.

Brian Tyler Dutton, 22, on a charge of failure to appear.

Gregory Tyrone Gee, 18, on charges of possession of ecstasy and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts).

John Austin Gresham, 47, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Kennth Amartis Gunn, 23, on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Sherry Melissa Hall, 44, for court.

Joshua Jon Hill, 33, hold for Troup County and on charges of failure to obey a traffic control device and operation of a watercraft under the influence of alcohol.

Juwan Bernard Howard, 22, on charges of drugs not in original container, possession of oxycodone and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

Russell Winston Huckeba, 39, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Pena Milian Jickson, 36, on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Sanchez Miles, 22, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.

Lester Patterson, 27, on a charge of driving without a valid license. 

Ladarius Rashard Phillips, 28, on a charge of sale of crack. 

Shaderricka Eyekimiah Price, 26, for court.

David Alan Riddle, 33, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Calvin Lelsie Sherwood, 27, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Bobby Leverne Smith, 33, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of ecstasy.

Shana Leeann Smith, 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.

Jonathan Tony Sorrows, 32, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.

Sanatonia Montenez Stodghill, 44, hold for Butts County.

Yancey Terrell Tanner, 31, on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and rape.

Tammy Jo Turner, 49, hold for Henry County.

Johnnie Geno Wildermuth, 38, on a charge of sale of methamphetamine.

Dremarcus Deante Barkley, 28, hold for Spalding County.

Cory James Crozier, 23, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Shelia Ann Denham, 52, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Jeffery James Evans, 44, on charges of failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, tail lights required and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Jason Thomas Flournoy, 43, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Damon Aaron Hartshorn, 23, on a charge of theft of service.

Patricia Diann Harvey, 53, on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.

Joseph Antoine Lane, 29, hold for Griffin Police Department.

Tyler Christian Mitchell, 19, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

James Thomas Mooney, 37, for court.

James Fredrick Parker, 30, on charges of reckless driving and speeding.

David Michael Reems, 34, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Latoya Sade Roberts, 27, on charges of failure to obey a stop sign (two counts) and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Kim Audrey Stephens, 38, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Tags

Advertisement