The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail logbook Aug. 12-19:
• Kalyn Winston Adams, 35, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.
• Michael Allen, 35, on charges of possession of ecstasy and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Bill Eugene Anderson, 59, for court.
• Krystle Leeann Baker, 30, hold for Cherokee County.
• Gerald Wayne Battle, 58, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine and theft by shoplifting.
• Theresa Marie Bollinger, 53, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, tail lights required and possession of methamphetamine.
• Collin Taylor Bryant, 23, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.
• Domonique Kareem Calaham, 25, on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, reckless driving, speeding and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Zachary Olen Carey, 35, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.
• Larry Thomas Coker Jr., 33, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kyle Conley Jr., 50, on a charge of probation violation.
• Yuriel Diaz Contreras, 33, on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Timothy Lamar Crow, 47, for court.
• Amanda Walkiria Davis, 36, for court.
• Claude Anthony Dooley, 62, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.
• Tyler Arkel Dunson, 22, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Deron Dunwood, 54, for court.
• Brian Tyler Dutton, 22, on a charge of failure to appear.
• Gregory Tyrone Gee, 18, on charges of possession of ecstasy and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts).
• John Austin Gresham, 47, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Kennth Amartis Gunn, 23, on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Sherry Melissa Hall, 44, for court.
• Joshua Jon Hill, 33, hold for Troup County and on charges of failure to obey a traffic control device and operation of a watercraft under the influence of alcohol.
• Juwan Bernard Howard, 22, on charges of drugs not in original container, possession of oxycodone and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Russell Winston Huckeba, 39, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Pena Milian Jickson, 36, on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Sanchez Miles, 22, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Lester Patterson, 27, on a charge of driving without a valid license.
• Ladarius Rashard Phillips, 28, on a charge of sale of crack.
• Shaderricka Eyekimiah Price, 26, for court.
• David Alan Riddle, 33, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Calvin Lelsie Sherwood, 27, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Bobby Leverne Smith, 33, on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of ecstasy.
• Shana Leeann Smith, 30, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jonathan Tony Sorrows, 32, housed for Hart County Sheriff's Office.
• Sanatonia Montenez Stodghill, 44, hold for Butts County.
• Yancey Terrell Tanner, 31, on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and rape.
• Tammy Jo Turner, 49, hold for Henry County.
• Johnnie Geno Wildermuth, 38, on a charge of sale of methamphetamine.
• Dremarcus Deante Barkley, 28, hold for Spalding County.
• Cory James Crozier, 23, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Shelia Ann Denham, 52, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Jeffery James Evans, 44, on charges of failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, tail lights required and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jason Thomas Flournoy, 43, on a charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Damon Aaron Hartshorn, 23, on a charge of theft of service.
• Patricia Diann Harvey, 53, on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Joseph Antoine Lane, 29, hold for Griffin Police Department.
• Tyler Christian Mitchell, 19, on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• James Thomas Mooney, 37, for court.
• James Fredrick Parker, 30, on charges of reckless driving and speeding.
• David Michael Reems, 34, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
• Latoya Sade Roberts, 27, on charges of failure to obey a stop sign (two counts) and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Kim Audrey Stephens, 38, on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.