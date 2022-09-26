The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Angie Jo Balderas♦ , 42, Assembly Street, Columbia, S.C.; aggravated assault, criminal trespass, simple battery.
Christopher Allen Bause♦ , 46, Davis Road, Stockbridge; trafficking in meth/possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Victavius La-Quance Berry♦ , 22, Ga. Highway 16, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked, expired or not registration or title, improper left turn.
Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Marshall Mill Road, Lizella; probation violation.
William Bryant Blackstock♦ , 63, Fleeta Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Iris Danika Brightman♦ , 44, Lazy Lane, Covington; unlawful influence of prizes, coercion, fraud, deception or tampering with equipment.
Russell Edward Bryan♦ , 51, John Alden, Stone Mountain; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Aleasha Fae Collins♦ , 29, Whipporwill Ridge Road, Jackson; probation violation.
Eric Raul Flores-Molina♦ , 21, Lakehill Drive, Lawrenceville; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
Damien Edward Glaze♦ , 18, Cole Street, Fairburn; purchase/possess or have control of controlled substance.
Tyler Terrell Glaze♦ , 28, Cole Street, Fairburn; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding.
Michael Edward Hardy♦ , 30, Arnold Street, Locust Grove; failure to appear.
Nicole Marie Heredia♦ , 35, Huger Street, Rincon; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana.
Gartenor Donnell Leaks♦ , 32, Vine Circle, McDonough; failure to appear.
Jessica Ann Muller♦ , 40, Dobbins Circle, Griffin; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or or attempt to commit certain felonies.
Edward Allen Nale♦ , 40, School Road, Hampton; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
Paxton Lee Pettis♦ , 33, Whipporwill Ridge Road, Jackson; simple battery.
Sara Nicole Readdy♦ , 37, Greenwood Street, Barnesville; battery.
Nicholas Scott Rilling♦ , 34, Patrol Road, Forsyth; brakes lights and turn signals required, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing to attempting to elude police officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Zana Chante Rodgriguez♦ , 26, Winchester Drive, Covington; DUI — alcohol, open container, speeding.
Wesley Donald Stephens III♦ , 28, First Street, Covington; failure to appear.
Willie Milton Stewart♦ , 69, Ga. Highway 16, Jackson; probation violation.
Zayin Gimel White♦ , 19, Wells Road, Jenkinsburg; failure to appear.
Bryant Deshun Willis♦ , 49, Cobblestone Lane, McDonough; failure to appear.
Autumn Breane Woods, 22, Ralph Road, Conyers; probation violation.
