The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 25 to Aug. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Thorne Cole Anderson, 22, Higgins Road, Jackson; rape.
• Peder Stephen Andresen, 26, Seidel Lane, Viroqua, Wis.; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Thurman Ray Bowen, 39, Ga. Highway 16, Jackson; probation violation.
• James Edward Campbell Jr., 51, Heard Street, Flovilla; probation violation.
• Arnecia Sarah Crowder, 20, Elkins Boulevard, Locust Grove; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to drive within single lane.
• Timothy Andre Drew, 39, Bucksnort Road, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
• Carissa Franchista Fears, 36, Mt. Vernon Church Road, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
• Ronnie Winston Dupree, 42, Carr Avenue, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of window tint law.
• Robert Mianardo Herron, 56, Morgan’s Turn, Peachtree City; interference with custody.
• Charlie Gene Jefferies Jr., 31, Taylor Road, Jackson; driving in violation of limited permit, DUI - alcohol, failure to drive within single lane.
• Brian Scott Kennedy, 58, Homeless; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Michael Allen Loftis, 32, Millen Road, Monticello; driving with no license on person, DUI - alcohol, improper passing.
• Jesus Alberto Macias-Morales, 30, Granite Drive, Conyers; driving without a valid license, failure to drive within a single lane, open container violation, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Mark Brian Messenger, 42, Upland Ridge Road, Conyers; probation violation.
• Timothy Lee Saunier, 42, Jackson Lake Road, Jackson; theft by taking.
• Cameron Parker Scott, 23, Chickasaw Lane, Jackson; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana.
• Rynard Milton Stewart, 47, Mt. Vernon Church Road, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
• William Ernest Wheeler, 40, Ga. Highway 87, Flovilla; probation violation, battery, cruelty to children.
• Benjamin Caleb Whiddon, 35, Jodie Hobby Road, Sylvester; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jalyn Marquavin Williams, 27, Mack Circle, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
• Ventavius Armond Williams, 28, Macon Avenue, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
