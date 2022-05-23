The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 16 to May 23, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Andres Aguilar-Brancho, 31, Fulton Court, Norcross; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Larry Charles Akins, 47, Sheridan Way, Warner Robins; housed for USMS.
• Tilnorris Lamon Brightwell, 42, Norwood Court, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshal.
• Barron Leon Brown, 27, Ga. Highway 42 South, Flovilla; purchase/possession or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or Narco, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, purchase/possession/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana, tail lights required.
• Keontae Tyreke Brown, 19, Riley Road, Flovilla; driving on wrong side of road, driving without valid license, failure to drive within single lane, failure to stop for stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police, signals by hand and arm or signal lamps, tail lights required, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Rishard Marquez Brown, 24, Kingsville Drive, Macon; driving with suspended or revoked license.
• Derrick J. Campbell, 28, Brushy Creek Circle, Jackson; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Scheduel I controlled substance, possession of marijuanan less than 1 ounce.
• Derek Ryan Clay, 38, Rivers Road, Williamson; forgery, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Brandon James Favors, 28, Fifth Street, Griffin; failure to appear.
• Kailin Ana Foulke, 29, Peacock Road, Barnesville; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Tray Bershaun Green, 39, Ragin Drive, Perry; housed for USMS.
• Quintavion Jerrod Grier, 25, Norris Road, Barnesville; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, turning position signals required.
• Jermain Latrus Hamm, 39, Anderson Lane, Winterville; housed for USMS.
• Safaris Jacoby Hinton, 46, Gaines School Road, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshal.
• Richard Lynn Jones III, 25, South Main Street, Jonesboro; disorderly conduct.
• Carrie Elizabeth Kasper, 31, Garrett Road, Statham; housed for USMS.
• Jaremie Tatum Lancaster, 39, Macon Avenue, Jackson; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Dennis Blake Lane III, 33, Hemphill Road, Stockbridge; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, purchase/possess or have control of controlled substance in Scheduel I or Narco
• Scott Edward Lowes Jr., 33, Falcon Ridge Drive, Covington; giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement.
• Robert Eugene Manahan, 22, McDonough; burglary, criminal damage to property.
• Devin Lamar Merritt, 28, Blount Road, Jackson; affray.
• Christopher Dean Middleton, 22, Sweetbriar Drive, Palmetto; criminal trespass.
• John Jeffery Mullen, 45, 20th Street, Cookeville, Tenn.; failure to drive within single lane, open container, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Nicholas Brian Nave, 29, Rebon Maddox Road, Jackson, harassing phone calls.
• Bradley Franklin O’Neal, 40, Partridge Court, Monticello; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Alexius Shaikerra Patrick, 24, England Chapel Road, Jenkinsburg; driving while license suspended or revoked, probation violation.
• Jackie Cliff Peppers, 32, Four Points Road, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jose Fuentes Reyes, 42, Jenny Lyn Court, Atlanta; distracted driver, driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, failure to drive in single lane, open container.
• Maurice Markus Ritter, 34, Field Avenue, Athens; housed for USMS.
• Qruntanvious Dyshon Sands, 24, Holloway Road, Barnesville; driving while license is suspended or revoked, tail lights required.
• Christopher Antwon Seals, 41, Sherborn Road, Springfield, MI; driving with suspended or revoked license, speeding.
• David White, 30, Heelston Avenue, Athens; housed for USMS.
• Adam Mark Whittington, 32, Canal Port, Crain, N.Y.; housed for USMS.
• Tamarrio Jarquez Young, 28, Greenwood Terrace, Macon; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase/possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or Narco, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
