The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Alyssa Mackenzie Allen♦ , 19, Church Road, Thomaston; party to a crime.
Adam Kyle Ballew♦ , 29, Woodlands Drive, Jackson; aggravated stalking, disorderly conduct.
Anthony Joseph Finazzo♦ , 38, Marina Circle, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Krystal Meleigha Foskey♦ , 37, Peachtree Boulevard, Bonaire; DUI — alcohol, failure to drive within single lane.
Jeffery Lee Hardy II♦ , 32, Mabry Road, Jackson; terroristic threats and acts.
Jeffrey Marvin Harper♦ , 54, Honeysuckle Lane, Jenkinsburg; driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance.
Zachary Tyler Kahkonen♦ , 29, Nathan Thaxton Road, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey Steven Lynn♦ , 44, Hightower, Waleska; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jovanni Mata♦ , 20, Oakland Boulevard, Stockbridge; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/ sale of marijuana, purchase/possession/have under control synthetic cannibinoid/synthetic marijuana.
Kyle Slayton Norsworthy♦ , 33, Cenie Road, Flovilla; burglary, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Teresa Jones Scott♦ , 45, Dorset Drive, Macon; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Willie Milton Stewart♦ , 68, Ga. Highway 16, Jackson; DUI, failure to drive within single lane, open container violation.
Diashea Lenqual Taylor♦ , 29, Arrow Head Trail, Warner Robins; probation violation.
Brandon Wayne Ware♦ , 28, Dogwood Lane, Jackson; burglary — two counts, vandalism to place of worship.
Jeffrey David Washington♦ , 52, Ga. Highway 36, Jackson; probation violation.
Angela Diane Williamson♦ , 49, Yatesville Road, Barnesville; probation violation.
Heather Rachelle Woods♦ , 38, Ga. Highway 42, Flovilla; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, speeding.
Alanna Christine Lewis♦ , 24, Rocky Point Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Robert Andy Smith, 46, Sutton Road, Forsyth; grand jury warrant unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.
On Wednesday, August 3rd students returned to school in Jackson and Butts County. We asked the community to share their back-to-school photos via Facebook. Click for more.
