The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 11-18, 2021:
• Constance Leigh Bell, 19, Griffin, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Jayson Luke Bradley, 43, Griffin, violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Frankie Lynn Clack, 55, Jackson, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Henry Lewis Flowers, 32, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Lawrence Oliver Glass, 50, Griffin, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Charles Ivan Goff, 52, Jackson, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Javen Dishon Greer, 36, Flovilla, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
• Kelvin Napolean Grier, 39, Jackson, probation violation.
• Samuel Heath Levert, 36, Good Hope, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Colton McDonald, 28, Tifton, giving false name, address, or birthday to law enforcement officer; unlawful to hinder or obstruct official.
• Sharodney Quenterius Miller, 28, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
• Rodney LaQuincey Morris, Sr., 45, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ira Elbert New, 56, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Donny Ray Pierce, 52, Griffin, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Susan Joyce Pool, 58, Jackson, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Michael Fields Poore Jr., 34, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Donald Lee Rose, 55, Jackson, probation violation.
• Rebecca Elaine Yell, 41, Jackson, felony neglect of an elderly adult; felony murder (family violence); cruelty to children 3rd degree (2 counts); simple battery to an elderly adult.
• Steven Patrick Yell, 40, Jackson, felony neglect of an elderly adult; felony murder (family violence); cruelty to children 3rd degree (2 counts).
• Sarah Jean Zimmer, 42, Williamson, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
