The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 18 to July 25, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Larico Kanare Anderson♦ , 39, Knights Bridge Road, Macon; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribute or sale of marijuana.
Benjamin Dale Bass♦ , 53, River Park Circle, McDonough; five-year and annual license plate design, revalidation and county decal, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drug/marijuana or methamphetamine.
Christopher Anthony Baxter♦ , 56, Ga. Highway 16, Jackson; enticing a child for indecent purposes, parole violation.
Quincy Amos Bogan♦ , 42, Faulk Road, Cochran; criminal trespass.
Donald Clyde Bussey♦ , 52, Paramore, Jonesboro; possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotics.
Jose Joaquin Ixcolin Chavez♦ , 20, Quail Hollow Trail, Snellville; driving without a license, speeding.
Alyssa LeeAnn Clay♦ , 23, Wells Road, Jenkinsburg; probation violation.
Amanda Gail Davenport♦ , 37, Highway 83, Forsyth; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, purchase/possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule 1 or narcotics.
John Thomas Donahue, 48, Hillcrest Drive, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked, expired registration revalidation decal, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification, tampering with evi♦ dence.
Jaquez Trevon Jones♦ , 23, Grand Magnolia Street, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
Kendra Lynn Jones♦ , 27, Veterans Parkway, Barnesville; probation violation.
Carlos R. Marcano♦ , 42, Bonnie Glenn Court, Conley; aggressive driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Matthew Brett McGinnis♦ , 34, Peoples Road, Jackson; arson, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Joshua Ryan Orr♦ , 23, Mace Manor, Jackson; failure to appear.
Cassandra Michelle Peterson♦ , 37, Fox Drive, Jackson; probation violation.
Allen Scott Preston♦ , 58, Ga. Highway 42, Flovilla; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Samarj Sion Redding♦ , 33, West Pine Street, Vienna; driving with no license on person, DUI — alcohol, speeding.
Bradley Scott Roberts♦ , 49, Santa Barbara, Forest Park; possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotics.
Bobby Joe Robinson♦ , 40, Hellen Road, Covington; affixing license plate with intent to conceal vehicle identity, driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, speeding.
Menendez Uland Rouse Jr.♦ , 21, Hidden Lakes Court, Macon; failure to appear.
Melanie Sue Tharpe♦ , 47, Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Lucas Conley Tipton♦ , 26, Fifth Street, Vienna; driving with suspended or revoked license.
Kenneth Dewayne Truett♦ , 30, Whitehead Way, Flovilla; parole violation.
Montreal Malik Westmoreland♦ , 19, Nova Circle, Stockbridge; aggressive driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device — two counts, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, reckless driving.
Marcus Earl Wilson♦ , 40, Pine Ridge Drive, Hephzibah; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
Donangelo Leray Woodard♦ , 26, Edwin Court, McDonough; battery, terroristic threats and acts.
Brian Deotay Cowan♦ , 35, Ga. Highway 42, Jackson; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
Armando Reyes Hernandez, 18, Indian Springs Street, Jackson; theft by shoplifting.
Recommended for you
Firmspace ranked the 10 most popular TED Talks with lessons in leadership using data from the official TED website. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.