The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Rashid Abdul-Rauf Aquil, 37, Thornberry Trail, Jackson; abandonment of dependent child.
• Jessie Scott Atkinson, 38, West Avenue, Jackson; battery, theft by taking.
• Jennifer Nicole Calhoun, 36, Ga. Highway 36, Milner; purchase/possess/have control of controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jaeson Landyn Colvin, 17, Viewpointe Drive, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a pistol or revolver by person under 18.
• Tameka Roshell Council, 42, Pea Ridge Road, Juliette; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of drug-related objects, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid.
• Johnathon Guy Gaddis, 34, Brookwood Avenue, Jackson; failure to appear.
• Jordan Bryn Gibson Goen, 27, Mary Ellon Way, Jackson; following too closely, hit and run, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - drugs, failure to drive within single lane, too fast for conditions.
• Josiah Samuel Haury, 19, McGarity Drive, McDonough; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Jayson Darrell Hollins, 23, Blake Avenue, Jackson; exploit/inflict pain to deprive essential services for disabled/elder person, theft by taking.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• David Ransome Mauldin, 54, Towaliga South, Jackson; probation violation.
• Bennie McKiry II, 28, Fairview Road, Stockbridge; abandonment of dependent child.
• Hope Lane Middleton, 48, Buck Creek Drive, Jackson; possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
• Allen Scott Preston, 58, homeless, Flovilla; cruelty to children, simple assault, simple battery.
• George Michael Prince, 45, Ga. Highway 42, Flovilla; battery.
• Earl James Reid, 48, Avenue Inn, Thomaston; failure to appear.
• Charles Lamar Spriggs, 37, Whitehead Way, Flovilla; defective or no headlights.
• Renard Wright II, 35, Old Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville; theft by shoplifting.
• Kevin Anthony Virgil, 38, Rosebud Lane, McDonough; disorderly conduct.
On Friday, we asked readers to share a photo of their fur baby via Facebook. To have your pet featured in this weekly roundup, follow our Facebook page and look out for the Furry Friend Friday posts! Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.