The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 10 to July 17, 2023. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Anthony Shawn Adams♦ , 29, Glen Echo Drive, Jackson; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Eric Zarat Alvarado♦ , 30, Warner Robins; speeding, following too closely, driving without a valid license.
Malik Jaquez Andrews♦ , 26, Savannah Drive, Gray; driving while tag suspended, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, tag light illumination required, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Brashaud Latavious Besley♦ , 20, Court Street, Jackson; battery, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, terroristic threats and acts.
Lisa Michelle Boswell♦ , 30, Nottingham Road, Jonesboro; disorderly conduct.
Kenneth Richard Cook♦ , 61, Jackson Lake Inn Road, Jackson; probation violation.
Cynthia S. Dixon♦ , 60, Cleveland Street, Griffin; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
Shontaeya Lynnae Dixon♦ , 44, Jackson Ridge Court, Lithonia; probation violation.
Jessie Thomas Dunmon♦ , 33, Steele, Griffin; illegal possession of controlled substance, possession of drug-related object, tag light illumination required, windshields and windshield wipers.
Steven Andrew Jenkins♦ , 44, Samantha Court, McDonough; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
William Trey Jones♦ , 35, Douglas Creek Road, Flovilla; driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Casey Lamar Merritt♦ , 19, Harvey Wood Drive, Covington; probation violation.
Carlos Perez Minter♦ , 45, Smith Drive, Jenkinsburg; DUI — alcohol.
Dennis Harold Morgan♦ , 56, Barnett Bridge Road, Jackson; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Marco Orellana♦ , 25, No address given; driving without a valid license, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification, speeding.
Trent Lenard Pope♦ , 32, Brooke Court Avenue, Atlanta; failure to appear.
Garrett Demaun Sheppard♦ , 33, Oakland Circle, Jackson; driving with no license on person, DUI — alcohol, failure to drive within single lane.
Roger Lamar Stewart♦ , 39, Holly Lane, Griffin; adult restraint law, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, purchase/possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotics, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Chasity Dana Walker♦ , 41, Roosevelt Avenue, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
Tyesha Lashawn Boyd♦ , 38, England Chapel Road, Jenkinsburg; hit and run.
Raoul Levar Butler♦ , 24, Warren Street, Augusta; aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn/maintain membership in a street gang.
Emily Anne Davis♦ , 35, Virginia Avenue, Barnesville; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Mick Robinson Delima♦ , 21, Robinson Circle; driving with no license on person, DUI — alcohol, expired or not registration or title, expired tag or decal, improper tag display, no insurance.
Alexander David Deraney♦ , 23, Bettrill Road, Jackson; child molestation — three counts, enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Sierra Bernia Mitchell♦ , 27, Valleybrook Place, Decatur; forgery, theft by deception.
Dylan Scott Nespal♦ , 19, Creek Bottom Drive, Covington; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
♦ Xavian Andreaz Paden, 23, Ashtree Street, Snellville; aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn/maintain membership in a street gang.
Ahmad Rashad Shrivers♦ , 35, Windchester Place, Stonecrest; aggravated assault, unlawful to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn/maintain membership in a street gang.
Justin Cooper Singletary, 37, Parrot Drive, Monticello; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
