The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Mar. 8-15, 2021:
• Pena Arias Abner-Abinadad, 25, Austell, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); violation of window tint law.
• Denzell Jarmar Atkinson, 29, Flovilla, probation violation.
• Harry Edward Barfield, 50, Jackson, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Jairus Tony Bland, 23, Flovilla, financial transaction card fraud.
• Wilson Eugene Boozer Jr., 37, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Brandon Keith Britton, 34, Jackson, bondsman off bond; disorderly conduct.
• Clifford Brooks, 48, Jackson, sale of crack cocaine.
• Anthony William Brown, 30, Atlanta, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; failure to stop for stop sign; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Christian Canzeri Brown, 29, Jackson, warrant from Barnesville P.D.
• Alyssa Leeann Clay, 22, Forsyth, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Brandon Matthew Collins, 24, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Christina Danielle Demaree, 47, Quincy, Ill., possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jeris Southers Dove, 30, Colbert, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Diana Elizabeth Ebert, 51, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; duty upon striking fixture; failure to drive within single lane.
• Barron Farrar, 43, Monticello, probation violation.
• Greg Quinton Faust, 33, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kailin Ana Foulke, 28, Barnesville, possession and use of drug related objects.
• Derrick Vernell Franklin, 40, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
• Tyla Lashae Franklin, 26, distracted driver; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding.
• Christopher Daniel George, 48, High Falls, probation violation.
• Dustin Lee Graham, 27, Jackson, probation violation.
• Thomas Wayne Johnson Jr., 30, Macon, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Charles Robert Kaarlie, 61, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Kristopher Terrell Lanier, 32, Griffin, false statements or writings; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; identity theft fraud when using/possession identification information concerning a person - felony.
• Terrell Thor Lee, 33, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Fredrecus Marquis Marks, 27, Flovilla, disorderly conduct.
• Savannah Brooke Moats, 23, McDonough, disorderly conduct.
• Georgianna Clark Montano, 32, Flovilla, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane.
• Karterious Jakard Moore, 23, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Willie Joseph Murray, 38, McDonough, probation violation.
• Anthony Parker Phillips, 22, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; probation violation (2 counts).
• James Dillard Pressley, 35, Jackson, conspiracy to commit a felony; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Angela Lynn Reed, 39, Locust Grove, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Phillip Joshua Riddle, 32, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
• Jeffrey Scott Robinson, 56, Atlanta, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle (2 counts); expired registration revalidation decal; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration; no insurance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; registration and license plate requirement; seatbelt violation - adult; windshields and windshield wipers.
• Rondarius Kemon Scott, 23, Jackson, criminal damage to property; criminal trespass; simple battery.
• Deontrez Lemond Shivers, 18, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Raymond Sloan, 53, McDonough, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Steven Jeremiah Smith, 34, Griffin, probation violation.
• Stacy Lynn Tatum, 47, Jackson, failure to appear; owning, operating or conducting a chop shop; theft by receiving stolen property - felony (2 counts).
• Shepherd Darnell Turner, 43, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Milton Daniel Young, 22, Loganville, parole violation; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax); possession of methamphetamine; terroristic threats and acts - felony (2 counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
