The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Marcus Rayshad Allen, 29, Shoemaker Street, Jackson; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Colous Felicino Andrews, 27, Cindy Street, Jackson; possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Jeremy Xavier Andrews, 28, Hancock Street, Jackson; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Sherry Denise Bryant, 50, Johnny Cut Road, Griffin; probation violation.
• Quincy Lize Collier, 40, Cherry Street, Jackson; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Bernard Colonel, 64, Ambau Circle, McDonough; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Joshua Earl Davis, 34, Cougar Trail, Jonesboro; abandonment of dependent child.
• Medtro Vanando Dupree, 48, Benton Street, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, probation violation.
• Tracy Lynn Harry, 49, Longview Road, Fayetteville; bail jumping, failure to appear.
• Markevius Antwon Henley, 20, NW. 69th Terrace, Miami, Fla.; probation violation.
• William Lee Hill, 43, Springdale Drive, Warner Robins; failure to appear.
• Daniel Ray Howar, 45, Newcastle Drive, Warner Robins; failure to appear.
• Haley Elizabeth Johnson, 27, Ga. Highway 212, Covington; DUI - alcohol, failure to drive within single lane, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, open container.
• Joshua Allen McIntyre, 35, Henry Higgins Road, Jackson; aggravated assault, battery.
• Carlous Montrez McKibben, 34, Collins Street, Griffin; probation violation.
• Sheila Chanel McKibben, 18, England Chappell Road, Jenkinsburg; disorderly conduct.
• Nicholas Barry Nelson, 26, Glavine Street, Jackson; failure to stop at stop sign, hit and run.
• Caleb Shane Rivers, 17, Feather Lane, Jackson; burglary.
• Luis Manolo Rodriguez-Gonzales, 45, Carmack RS, Tampa, Fla.; driving without a valid license.
• Douglas Lavon Rowe, 54, Emily Circle, Ellenwood; DUI, driving while license withdrawn, failure to drive within single lane, improper tag display.
• Mary Elizabeth Shockley, 18, Edwards Lane, Flovilla; burglary.
• Debra Cherice Smith, 41, Ga. Highway 16, Jackson; forgery, probation violation.
• Jalon Juawan Stewart, 23, North Oak Street, Jackson; sale of cocaine.
• Jaderek Jermaine Ward, 30, N. Mulberry Street, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
