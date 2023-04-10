The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of April 3 to April 10, 2023. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Larry Charles Akins, 48, Sheridan Way, Warner Robins; failure to drive in single lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Christopher David Brooks, 30, Perdue Road, Yatesville; probation violation.
• Herbert Franklin Conley, 56, Dublin Circle, Rome; probation violation.
• Hailey Nicole Davis, 24, Garr Road, Jackson; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Ashley Ann-Marie Jones, 31, Ga. Highway 36, Milner; failure to drive within single lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Richard Lynn Jones III, 25, South Main Street, Jonesboro; disorderly conduct.
• Lauren Nicole Koehler, 34, Lamar Street, Flovilla; failure to appear, giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Accacia Deidre Lugg, 26, Loch Haven Drive, Conyers; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Michael Pete Mabros, 51, Strickland Pasture, Jackson; DUI, failure to drive within single lane, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• Nicolas Brennan Marlowe, 20, Lake Dow Road, McDonough; DUI - alcohol.
• Jonathan Doyle Martin, 49, Ola Dale Court, McDonough; disorderly conduct.
• Rocky Walker McMichael Jr., 44, Ga. Highway 36, Jackson; defective equipment, DUI - drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Nicholas Amad Perkins, 24, Ga. Highway 42, Flovilla; failure to appear.
• Christopher James Smith, 20, Hillcrest Drive, Jackson; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Lathelma Dishay Stodghill, 37, Chestnut Drive, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely, hit and run.
• John Clinton Thaxton, 46, Ga. Highway 16, Jackson; probation violation.
• Eric Levontay Walker, 22, Crystal Brook, Griffin; probation violation.
• Miguel Alejandro Santiago, 23, Clarks Court, Jackson; expired registration/revalidation decal, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.