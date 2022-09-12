The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Warren Fitzgerald Akins, 35, Dover Ridge Road, Jackson; disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Gerald Wayne Battle, 61, Glen Street, Jackson; theft by shoplifting.
• James Rodney Bowen Sr., 54, Austin Drive, McDonough; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, tampering with evidence.
• Jeremiah Paul Brunet, 22, Hightower Trail, Oxford; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Sharafette Aniesa Bryant, 42, Pauline Circle, Wetumpka, Ala.; DUI - alcohol, open container, speeding.
• Shemeeka Antoinette Calloway, 37, Veranda Lane, McDonough; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent, tampering with evidence, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Andrew Miles Campbell, 31, Ga. Highway 81, McDonough; abandonment of dependent child.
• Quintavious Derrell Clemons, 25, Brownlee Road, Jackson; probation violation.
• Dorothy Ruth Dexter, 47, Glen Street, Jackson; probation violation.
• Artemio Gomez-Santiz, 26, Carla Drive, Morrow; DUI - alcohol, failure to drive within single lane.
• Dusty Lee Holloway, 34, W. Carr Avenue, Jackson; probation violation.
• Terry Benard Jester, 35, Glenn Street, Jackson; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Michael Hunter Jones, 26, Ga. Highway 16, Jackson; simple battery.
• Tiffany Noel Jones, 47, South Lee Street, Forsyth; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute - 3 counts, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance - 3 counts, registrant distributing controlled substances, theft by deception, violation of the RICO Act.
• Jessica Lore Kreismanis, 39, Ga. Highway 36, Jackson; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Terry Rena Laduke, 45, Jim McMichael Road, Jackson; abandonment of dependent child.
• Emma Grace MacDonald, 19, Windward Drive, Covington; DUI - alcohol under age 21.
• Amanda Rebecca McEver, 33, Fawn Avenue, Milner; hit and run, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Robert Keith McMillon, 54, Haley Road, Jackson; expire registration or revalidation decal, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, tampering with evidence.
• Lora Jane Myers, 60, Lakeview Court, Jonesboro; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
• Javier Munoz Navarez, 33, Place North, Palm Beach, Fla.; driving without a license, DUI - refusal, following too closely, open container violation.
• Ashley Nicole Pritchett, 30, Brownlee Road, Jackson; simple assault.
• Ziorious Marquiso Respress, 19, Sixth Street, Jackson; driving without a valid license, expired registration or revalidation decal.
• Trent Alexander Rivers, 26, Sarah Hill Circle, Lizella; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Jason Anthony Ross, 48, Old Jackson Road, Locust Grove; disorderly conduct.
• Samuel Jesse Taylor, 41, Brushy Creek Circle, Jackson; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Elisha Steven Webb, 27, Waverly Way, Oakwood; probation violation.
• Jaylen Devontae White, 18, Bailey Street, Jackson; theft by taking, probation violation.
