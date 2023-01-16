Butts County Jail.jpeg

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 9 - Jan. 16, 2023. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:

• Cordarrel Ladavion Adams, 19, Sydney Road, Flovilla; probation violation, burglary, willful obstruction of law enforcement.

