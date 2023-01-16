The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 9 - Jan. 16, 2023. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Cordarrel Ladavion Adams, 19, Sydney Road, Flovilla; probation violation, burglary, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Sarzarien Rondel Adams, 21, Cenie Road, Flovilla; probation violation.
• Cynthia Parker Blackstock, Ga. Highway 36, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jessie James Davis, 29, Valley Road, Jackson; battery, false imprisonment.
• Jose Alberto Franco, 23, Red Fox Run, Warner Robins; pandering.
• George Grier Guffin, 47, Coyote Trail, Jackson; probation violation.
• Anthony Dylan Hyatt, 28, Cedar Creek Road, Jackson; theft by conversion.
• Jamauri Rayshawn Johnson, 18, Blake Avenue, Jackson; burglary.
• Larry lee King, 56, Hansell Street, Atlanta; driving with suspended license, impeding traffic flow.
• Lucas Scott Powell, 21, Patriots Point, Locust Grove; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana, trading with inmates without consent of warden or superintendent.
• Johanna Bermudez Ballesteros, 34, Austell Road, Marietta; driving without a valid license.
• William Walker Bradshaw, 62, Ga. Highway 36, Jackson; probation violation.
• Denzel Rashard Carr, 25, Shellnut Road, Jenkinsburg; driving while license suspended or revoked, improper passing.
• Marvin Lerone Johnson, 53, Burn Stone Drive, Stone Mountain; driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely.