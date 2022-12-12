The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Cory Wayne Byrd, 42, Teamon Road, Griffin; probation violation.
• Kenneth Riyan Fisher, 35, Longview Trail, Griffin; probation violation.
• Dallas Reynolds Fountain Jr., 49, Buck Creek Drive, Jackson; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/ marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Evion Midolfia Feeman, 28, East First Street, Jackson; forgery.
• Jesus Eriberto Fuste, 24, American Boulevard, Warner Robins; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to drive within single lane.
• John Talovolta Milner, 44, Freeman Street, Griffin; probation violation.
• Misty Marie Quinn, 43, Lyons Street, Jackson; forgery.
• Nancy Elizabeth Settle, 69, East 75 St., New York, N.Y.; DUI - alcohol, failure to drive within single lane.
• Darci Jo Smith, 43, Craig Road, Forsyth; disorderly conduct.
• Kenny Lon Crowley, 64, Cross Keys Road, Lexington, Ky.; driving without a valid license.
• Mykeah Bernisha Delee, 30, 138th Court, Homestead, Fla.; defective equipment, driving without a valid license, DUI - alcohol, failure to drive within single lane, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
• Antonio Roberto Martinez, 41, Daybreeze, Springhill, Fla.; disorderly conduct.
• Cold Huston Tolley, 30, High Falls Park Road, Milner; DUI - alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Malik Daijaugh Wright, 27, White Oak Drive, Forest Park; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield right of way, no insurance.