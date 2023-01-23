The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2023. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Christy Lynn Armstrong, 59, Cenie Road, Flovilla; battery.
• Aleasha Fae Collins, 30, Whippoorwill Ridge Road, Jackson; probation violation.
• Shane David Conger, 46, Brooks Road, Jackson; probation violation.
• Christopher Wayne Henderson, 39, Fisher Road, Atlanta; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Melissa Ann Hutton, 42, Whitehead Road, Rootville; probation violation.
• Autumn Lenna Kregloe, 37, Carol Avenue, Mascotte, Fla.; brake lights and turn signals required, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, improper passing, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• David Lukas Rhodes, 24, Parham Road, Griffin; theft by taking.
• Rhijarrious Correyon Sims, 18, Plaza Drive, Jenkinsburg; attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substances Act, forgery, identity theft fraud, possession of tools for commission of a crime, speeding, theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jaheim Raymone Tate, 20, Wellbrook Drive, Covington; burglary.
• Nicole Lee Twilley, 41, Reeves Road, Jackson; abandonment of dependent child.
• Savannah Leigh Davis, 20, Little John Trail, Hampton; simple battery.
• Cesar Adria De La Paz-Hernandez, 29, Tamar Road, Houston, Texas; driving without a valid license, failure to stop for stop sign.
• Ashley Chanelle Dunn, 30, Pine Hill Road, Griffin; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Daniel Morgan Edwards, 37, Beaty Circle, Flovilla; battery.
• Rodriques Montez Keith, 41, Thurman Street, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Chaddarius Rashad Maddox, 27, McDonough Road, Jackson; DUI - alcohol.
• Anthony Corneal McDowell, 43, Grove Road, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Billy Leigh Neal, 36, Courtny Lane, Locust Grove; improper passing, reckless driving, too fast for conditions.
• Johnathan Raymond Roper, 38, Shelnut Road, Jenkinsburg; terroristic threats and acts.