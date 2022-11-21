The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Mildred Christine Faulkner♦ , 43, Flippen Drive, Forsyth; failure to appear.
Alyssabeth Sue Holtzman♦ , 34, Nova Circle, Stockbridge; DUI — alcohol, reckless driving, speeding.
Anne Michelle Huynh♦ , 43, Granada Trail, Locust Grove; failure to drive within single lane, littering highway, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, seatbelt violation, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana or methamphetamine.
Matthew Jacob Kitchens♦ , 26, Emerald Point Drive, Winder; probation violation.
Kyle Wallace Locke♦ , 22, Idlewood Court, McDonough; probatio violation.
Dakota Johnson Miller♦ , 34, Grizzley Lane, Griffin; failure to appear.
Donald Rivers Waits♦ , 52, Fox Hollow Wood Drive, Jackson; aggravated assault against law enforcement officer engaged on official duty — two counts, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
John Lewis Watts, 52, Overlook Parkway, Macon; DUI — alcohol.