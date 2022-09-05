The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Direacshon Shivers Collins♦ , 39, Mallet Street, Jackson; 39, DUI — alcohol, failure to drive within single lane.
Brandon Michael Eves♦ , 38, Kennesaw Avenue, Nelson; probation violation.
Robert Taylor Hammond♦ , 57, Marlboro Drive, Tucker; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of knife or firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase/possess/have control of controlled substances, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
Bruce Anthony Hickmon♦ , 50, Myrtle Street, Savannah; burglary, violation of the RICO Act.
Mario Alfonzo Perreillo♦ , 36, People Road, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
Angela Louise Range♦ , 53, Ga. Highway 42, Flovilla; obstruction/fleeing/open container.
Renard Wright II, 35, Old Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville; t♦ heft by shoplifting.
Yunique Lashay Smith, 29, Stedman Lane, Conyers; battery.
