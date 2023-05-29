The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 22 to May 25, 2023. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Loomas Byron Ivey♦ , 48, Stoles Store Road, Forsyth; burglary, entering auto, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by taking.
Breonna Tlynn Jones♦ , 30, Fall River Drive, Conyers; child molestation, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Vincent Bernard Jones♦ , 60, Walnut Street, Danville; theft by taking.
Jania Shiann Melson♦ , 17, Mary Ellon Way, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Crissy Story Robbins♦ , 45, Flaherty Drive, Macon; failure to appear.
Brian Kenneth Watts♦ , 49, Harris Road, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
Zachery Xander Chaney♦ , 19, Maple Drive, Griffin; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Mahkyia Symone Marshall♦ , 31, Valley Road, Jackson; battery.
Taylor Scott McGinnis, 31, Rising Star Church Road, Jackson; criminal trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.