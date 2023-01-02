The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Heather Renea Bishop, 35, Ga. Highway 49, Macon; probation violation.
• Patrick Oliver Christie, 26, Mist Flower Lane, Winter Garden, Fla.; probation violation.
• Timothy Andre Drew, 39, Bucksnort Road, Jackson; aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children - two counts, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts.
• Richard Russell Eyler, 38, Chriswood Drive, Forsyth; probation violation.
• Tyana Jazer’e Fortson, 24, Bainbridge Drive, McDonough; aggravated assault, violation of oath by public officer.
• Paul Anthony Hall, 43, Kennedy Boulevard, Jackson; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, terroristic threats and acts, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Crelius Devante Jackson, 26, Blake Avenue, Jackson; probation violation.
• Tyler Wright Jones, 28, Blake Avenue, Jackson; burglary, forgery - three counts.
• Cheniera Desmoine Osbourne, 43, Woodlands Drive, Jackson; terroristic threats and acts.
• Reginald Dwayne Perry, 41, Jenni Lane, Jonesboro; driving with suspended or revoked license.
• Robert Brian Phillips, 52, Old Jackson Lake Inn, Jackson; failure to appear, probation violation.
• Nathaniel Antonio Sims Jr., 42, Railroad Street, Lithonia; probation violation.
• Alexander Jacob Stark, 24, Duffer Drive, Chesterton, Ind.; DUI - alcohol, failure to drive in single lane, lighted headlights required at certain times.
• Alonzo Durrel Coley, 31, Brownlee Road, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked, driving with no license on person, failure to register vehicle, speeding.
• Kayin Amir Head, 18, Homestead Circle, Forsyth; cruelty to animals.
• Dean Watson Walker III, 23, Covington Street, Jackson; failure to appear.