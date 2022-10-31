The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Larry Merle Brawner Jr.♦ , 34, Howard Roberts Road, Gray; probation violation.
Antwyone Demone Brown♦ , 41, Regal Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substances Ace — two counts, probation violation, sales of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, unlawful for person to employ/associate with criminal street gang — three counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, violation of the Georgia RICO Act.
Johnny Koyt Chumbler♦ , 33, homeless; aggravated assault, murder — two counts.
Kristen Summer Collier♦ , 38, Impala Circle, Morrow; probation violation.
Deion Cortez Colson♦ , 29, Fale Street, Hawkinsville; theft by taking.
Timothy Andre Drew♦ , 39, Bucksnort Road, Jackson; terroristic threats and acts.
Jason Thomas Flournoy♦ , 46, Keys Ferry Road, Jackson; probation violation.
Marquis Deshon Franklin♦ , 21, George Tate Drive, Jackson; disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
Robert Allen Gentry♦ , 32, School Street, Jackson; abandonment of dependent child.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
William Jeffrey Hancock♦ , 28, West Davis Road, Jefferson; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Michael Justin Hightower♦ , 47, Brookview Drive, Griffin; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Kyle Brian Irish♦ , 38, West Ashley Street, Jacksonville, Fla.; acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled/revoked registration, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance, theft by receiving stolen property in another state, theft by receiving stolen property.
Jeffery Linn Leathers♦ , 47, homeless; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Amanda Shaneay Lewis♦ , 34, Claremont Drive, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Chalres Andrew Martin♦ , 46, Peachtree Street, Griffin; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Jonathan David Richter♦ , 35, Box Ankle road, Barnesville; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Al Dexter Smith♦ , 49, Broadnax Drive, Loganville; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Michael Jason Tuten, 46, Tussahaw Point Drive, Jackson; probation violation.