The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 24-31, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Errin Terrell Bland, 40, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); probation volation.
• Adrian Jacquan Clark, 35, Locust Grove, failure to appear - misdemeanor (2 counts); off bond.
• Shaddrick Demerious Cox, 25, Winterville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Marquez Dwan Dates, 31, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ronald Chadwick Dean, 52, Jackson, simple battery - family violence.
• Margaret Jean East, 57, Flovilla, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Jesus Cisnero Hernandez, 24, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sharodney Quenterius Miller, 28, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
• Isaiah Ray Mitchell, 39, Stockbridge, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windshield and windows; fleeting or attempting to elude a police officer (felony); possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; reckless driving; theft by receiving stolen property (felony).
• Robert Brian Phillips, 50, failure to appear - misdemeanor (2 counts); probation violation.
• Maura Noelle Price, 23, Monticello, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Marc Tyler Rommelman, 31, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Scotty Dwayne Smith, 33, Pitts, probation violation.
• Alisha Dawn Stanley, 36, Social Circle, probation violation.
• Charles Daniel Stewart, 41, Jackson, probation violation.
• Shepherd Darnell Turner, 43, Lithonia, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; off bond.
• Wesley Trey Vick, 27, Winston, warrant from Jonesboro Police Department.
• Claude Arthur Weeks, 57, Covington, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Johnny Deandrew Wheeler, 43, Jackson, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Nathan Ashley Allen, 44, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Sonya Colene Borton, 39, Smyrna, cruelty to children - 3rd degree; public drunkenness, registration of delinquent vehicle; simple battery - family violence (2 counts); unlawful to obstruct, resist, impede or interfere with person enforcing littering ordinance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Mark Richard Brown, 51, Ilgonquin, Ill., operating vessel without lights; operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or toxic vapor.
• Gregory Allen Chappell, 29, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Kaitlyn Nicole Chappell, 22, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled subtance.
• Jacob Edward Lee Chavin, 37, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Kenneth Richard Cook, 59, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
• Corey Jermaine Curtis, 31, Zebulon, battery; criminal trespoass - family violence; simple assault - family violence; simple battery - family violence; terroristict threats and acts - felony.
• Jonathan Lamar Harris, 28, Jackson, warrant from Jackson County.
• Ravenel Hill, 24, Hampton, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; failure to stop for stop sign; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Roderick Tremain Jones, 41, Flovilla, criminal trespass - family violence; simple battery - family violence.
• Alexander Sha'Keem Patrick, 18, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Jimmie Lee Shannon, 73; Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Dylan Cerelle Spraggins, 25, Jackson, driving while tag is suspended 1st offense; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; no insurance; speeding (85 in a 55).
• Requez Miyun Stewart, 18, Jackson, dumping, disposing, etc. litter on public or private property; failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; improper left turn; reckless driving; tag light illumination required; tampering with evidence - felony; turning position, signals required.
