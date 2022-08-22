The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Marcus Rayshad Allen, 28, Shoemaker Street, Jackson; criminal trespass.
• Constance Bennet Bradley, 64, N. Cacalia Drive, Crystal River, Fla.; public drunk.
• Christian Canzeri Brown, 31, North McKibben Street, Jackson; abandonment of dependent child - four counts.
• Stan Ronell Claridy, 30, Hamlock Court, Hinesville; interference with government property, persuading/enticing/instigating/aiding person in penal institution.
• Alantay Nayson Coleman, 26, Ga. Highway 36, Jackson; aggravated battery.
• Sharod Edward Daugett, 32, Homeless; aggravated battery.
• Andrew Codi Davis, 21, Wells Road, Jenkinsburg; failure to appear.
• Anthony Joseph Finazzo, 38, Marina Circle, Jackson; drugs not in original container, loitering, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs.
• Cortez Larron Floyd, 21, Watkins Drive, Flovilla; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Sandra Dee Hanes, 40, Royal Court, Jackson; criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts.
• Joe Edward Harrell, 60, homeless; disorderly conduct.
• Rickyeon Lamonte Jenkins, 27, Cook Road, Hazelhurst; interference with government property, persuading/enticing/instigating/aiding person in penal institution.
• Quent Rashad Lankford, 31, Ga. Highway 36, Jackson; interference with government property, persuading/enticing/instigating/aiding person in penal institution.
• Lee Melvin Maness, 40, Oakland Road, McDonough; DUI - alcohol.
• Joshua Thomas McAbee, 31, Kaleope Road, Easley, S.C.; remove or affis plat to conceal vehicle indentification, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Max Randall McDaniel, 44, Ambrose Circle, Jackson; failure to appear.
• Anita Jane Norsworthy, 51, Fox Drive, Jackson; entering auto.
• William Nicky Norsworthy, 59, Fox Drive, Jackson; aggravated assault - two counts.
• Misty Leigh Perry, 42, Loren Drive, Marietta; probation violation.
• Stacee Jean Phillips, 33, Kate Court, Barnesville; probation violation.
• Kellen Gage Reese, 17, Evans Road, Jackson; criminal trespass.
• Arthur Lee Robinson, 50, Chattahoochee Drive, Bonaire; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Roderick Antonio Shannon, 39, Plaza Drive, Jenkinsburg; driving on wrong side of road, DUI - alcohol, failure to drive within single lane, improper/erratic lane change.
• Keyvonte Terrell Shropshire, 26, Valley Road, Milledgeville; driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, speeding.
• Brooke Nicole Slocum, 27, Wisso Road, Griffin; failure to appear, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jeremy Daniel Stephens, 32, Ga. Highway 36, Jackson; interference with government property, assailing/opposing/resisting police officer in a penal institution.
• Jimmy Swancey II, 37, Frontage Road, Forsyth; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Eric Marcus Taylor, 54, Rusty Lane, Wayneville, Mo.; battery.
• Spencer Allen Taylor, 30, Ga. Highway 36, Jackson; assailing/opposing/resisting officer in a penal institution, interference with government property.
• Shamia Danielle Townes, 31, England Chapel Road, Jenkinsburg; disorderly conduct.
• Kenneth DeWayne Truett, 30, Whitehead Way, Flovilla; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Rafeal Demond Tyson, 23, Hooten Street, McDonough; probation violation.
• Joshua Matthew Waits, 29, Boxankle Road, Forsyth; criminal damage to property.
• Koriana Tiara Walker, 24, Grove Street, Barnesville; probation violation.
• Dakier Shakur Waller, 25, Clinton Road, Macon; driving while license suspended or revoked, financial transaction car fraud, financial transaction card theft, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement, identity theft fraud, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt/possession/transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Artravious Bernard Wilson, 25, Woodstone Trace, Morrow; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/sale of marijuana, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
