The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 15 to May 22, 2023. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Bryan Keith Anderson, 48, Lawrence Road, Loganville; abandonment of certain dangerous drugs/poisons or controlled substances, failure to register vehicle, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Sky Nazari Billingsley, 19, Lake Court Drive, McDonough; disorderly conduct.
• Zachery Xander Chaney, 19, Maple Drive, Griffin; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Deanna Lorena Edge, 43, Stark Road, Jackson; battery, public indecency, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Cole Alexander Elliott, 27, Buffington Way, Griffin; DUI - alcohol, speeding.
• Amanda Catrice Ellis, 36, Heard Street, Flovilla; probation violation.
• Gerardo Guerrero Jr., 32, Dorian Drive, Snellville; possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, failure to drive within single lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, illegal possession of controlled substance.
• Jesse Marshall Gunn, 48, Johnson Road, Barnesville; probation violation.
• Tuszester Kadeem Houston, 24, North 13th Street, Griffin; giving false name/address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Dalton Ryan Lauth, 17, Woodard Lane, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
• Julie Elaine McCurry, 57, Malcom Road, Covington; DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Cory Bernard Page, 28, Houston Lake Road, Perry; theft by shoplifting.
• Charles Cody Blue Slaton, 46, Hosannah Road, Locust Grove; probation violation.
• Krystal Dawn Smith, 43, Blackgum Drive, Thomaston; probation violation.
• Adam Issac Speir, 44, Saunders Street, Flovilla; probation violation.
• Lesley Marie Taylor, 30, William Street, Tallapoosa; driving without a valid license, improper turn or U-turn, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, receipt/possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Michael Walton, 62, Highway 87, Flovilla; driving on wrong side of road, DUI - alcohol, improper passing, reckless driving.
• Bret Hayden Waters, 28, District Line road, Trenton; probation violation.
• Jessica Lynn Wood, 37, Old Norcross Road, Norcross; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent, possession and use of drug-related objects, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Monterrio Travion Daniel, 32, Paul Smith Road, Covington; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Ja’Mesia D’Asia McDowell, 21, North Hill Street, Griffin; display of license plates, driving without a valid license.
• Lawrence Wesley Wilder, 39, Floresta Drive, McDonough; improper passing in no passing zone, reckless driving.
