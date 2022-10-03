The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 26 — Oct. 3, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Keisha Diane Andrews, 44, Old Tree Drive, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violated Georgia Controlled Substances Act,♦ use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Jessika Bo Autrey♦ , 22, Mayfield Road, Forsyth; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Tyler Houston Awtry♦ , 19, Old Cork Road, Forsyth; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Eshawn Elijah Barber♦ , 23, High Falls Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act — three counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Brett Howard Barfield♦ , 22, Brooks Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Cassandra Delynn Barnes♦ , 40, Lake Clark Road, Jackson; brake lights and turn signals, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
Samantha Cheyenne Bell♦ , 25, Valley Road, Jackson; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance, attempt or conspiracy to commit offense under this article.
Jordan Lee Betsill♦ , 20, Terrace Oak Drive, Forsyth; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Noah Darrell Betsill♦ , 23, Terrace Oak Drive, Forsyth; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — three counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Daquacious Chrishayla Bland♦ , 30, Northoak Street, Jackson; burglary.
Jordan Ray Bowen♦ , 20, Pittmans Ferry Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Christian Canzeri Brown,♦ 31, North McKibben Street, Jackson; probation violation.
Richard Drew Carpenter, 36, South Rockbridge Road, Stone M♦ ountain; failure to appear.
Timothy Caleb-Jackson Clement♦ , 23, Towaliga South Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Saderrius Quintez Collier♦ , 29, Evergreen, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Daniel James Corley♦ , 18, Maple Valley Drive, Jenkinsburg; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
David Wayne Corley♦ , 19, Brooks Road, Flovilla; attempt or conspiracy to violated Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Lajarvis Quintez Denson♦ , 27, Queens Court, Jackson; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Daniel Ryan Earnhart, 21, Swan Lake Road, Stockbridge; attempt or co♦ nspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Jonathan Thomas East♦ , 22, Ga. Highway 87, Juliette; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Autumn Keara Finlay, 23, Madison Avenue, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled subs♦ tance.
Dallas Reynolds Fountain Jr.♦ , 49, Buck Creek Drive, Jackson; probation violation.
Mibzar Josue Galo♦ , 21, East Third Street, Jackson; driving without a valid license, expired vehicle tag or decal, no insurance.
Makayla Hope Godfrey♦ , 21, Wild Plum Road, Griffin; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Belindy Danyel Grier♦ , 31, Cenie road, Flovilla; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Corbin Markeithyin Grier♦ , 29, Cindy Street, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Darius Rodriguez Grier Jr.♦ , 27, High Falls Road, Jackson attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Lemarcus Montrez Grier♦ , 31, Bugle Way, McDonough; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Shelby Jayne Hamby♦ , 21, Thomas Ferry Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Dana Renee Haney♦ , 40, Oakdale Drive, Auburn; disorderly conduct.
Kereemah Dalejahan Harkness♦ , 40, Ga. Highway 42, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Jeffrey Marvin Harper♦ , 54, Honeysuckle Lane, Jenkinsburg; possession and use of drug-related objects.
Nykeisha Yvonne Henderson♦ , 41, Cottonwood Trail, Jackson; drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, purchase/possess/have control of controlled substance.
Jacqueline Michelle Hulsey♦ , 24, Fincherville Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Nicholas Lee Jackson♦ , 20, Ball Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Lawandte Michelle Johnson♦ , 48, Valley Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Joshua Sean Kirby♦ , 24, Pebble Creek Drive, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Charles Wendell Lummus♦ , 53, Rosebud Lane, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Morgan Michelle Lunsford♦ , 24, Carr Avenue, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Alonza Marshall,♦ 48, Cedar Street, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Monsavier Lashaun Marshall♦ , 54, Court Street, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Kimberly D. McClendon♦ , 53, McCaskill Drive, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Cheyenne Summer McCulley♦ , 24, Bethal Road, McDonough; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Trey Marshall McInvale♦ , 24, Vanburen Road, Barnesville; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — three counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Brittany Nicole Merck♦ , 21, Hart Road, Jenkinsburg; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts.
Charendra Wymeair Miller♦ , 44, West College Street, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Michael Anthony Mosley♦ , 38, Indian Springs Street, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Olivia Elaine Nichols♦ , 38, Bugle Way, McDonough; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Waylon Randall Parker♦ , 30, Fincher Road, Covington; probation violation.
Cody Douglas Pederson♦ , 30, Jasmine Drive, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Megan Rae Peters♦ , 28, Mack Circle, Flovilla; driving while license suspended or revoked, tail lights required.
Arianna Tashina Phillips♦ , 23, Viewpoint Drive, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Robert Lee Powell♦ , 41, Lanthier Street, Barrow; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Alonzo Antonio Pye♦ , 46, Cindy Street, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Calvin Montel Ralls♦ , 30, West Avenue, Jackson; battery, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Bradick Rodriguez Rawlings♦ , 48, Crawford Road, Wrightsville; probation violation.
Danny Levi Richardson♦ , 24, Norman Road, Covington; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Thaizza Enid Rivera♦ , 26, Mac Circle, Flovilla; driving without license, DUI — alcohol, duty upon striking fixture.
Christopher Brian Rodgers♦ , 39, Drome Dairy Road, Woodberry; abandonment of dependent child.
Roderikus Deontez Scott♦ , 46, Evergreen Drive, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Gary Anthony Sellers♦ , 26, Michelle Drive, Byron; failure to appear.
Blake Thomas Selph♦ , 34, Stathams Way, Warner Robins; failure to appear.
Darquashia Janay Shannon♦ , 27, Stark Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense — two counts, theft by receiving stolen property, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Frederick Shannon♦ , 33, Watkins Road, Flovilla; battery, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children.
Tristan Dayon Stewart♦ , 39, North Benton Street, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Jody Allan Strickland♦ , 42, Kings Gin Road, Waco; illegal possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
Jeremy Alexander Travis♦ , 36, Ga. Highway 16, Jackson; contempt of court
Orterrior Charnez Watson♦ , 30, Paul Maddox Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act — two counts, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Patrice Latrell Watson♦ , 34, Dover Ridge Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Kerri Lorenz Watts♦ , 28, North Oak Street, Jackson; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance, violation of the RICO Act.
Corey Cornell White♦ , 32, Levi Barnes Road, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Franklin Ontario White♦ , 40, Princess Court, Jackson; attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Emily Nicole Wright♦ , 23, Robin Road, Covington; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance.
Joel Kyle Young, 23, East Chapman Street, Augusta; aggravated assault.
