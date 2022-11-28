The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Brittany Taylor Adams♦ , 31, McCrackin Street, Juliette; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — two counts.
Shedric Douglas Balkcom♦ , 40, Dove Place, Social Circle; probation violation.
Kijafa Rayell Bruce♦ , 37, East Bay Street, Winter Garden, Fla.; theft by taking.
Thomesa Bridgette Camese♦ , 41, Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, La.; bail jumping, failure to appear.
Antonio Antwan Cloud♦ , 37, Heartford Place, Atlanta; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle.
Tommy Alvin Coons♦ , 46, Fincherville Road, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — alcohol, failure to drive within single lane, purchase/possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotics.
Michael James Digh♦ , 30, Covington; probation violation.
Cherrique Hernandez Goodrum♦ , 39, Long Leaf Drive, Jackson; failure to appear.
Travis Hollingshed♦ , 34, Ibex Street, Macon; driving with suspended or revoked license.
Jimi Luke Horn♦ , 30, Greenwood Terrace, Macon; parole violation.
Ashley Nicole James♦ , 34, Pine Street, Seymore, Tenn.; possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon Joseph Johnson♦ , 27, Flad Avenue, St. Louis, Mo.; DUI, failure to drive within single lane, open container, puschase/possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotics.
Brody Wayne Oliver♦ , 19, Panola Road, Jackson; disorderly conduct, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
Steven Shawn Pirkey♦ , 22, Ga. Highway 36, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
Gregory Scott Sims♦ , 50, 129th Terrace, Newberry, Fla.; DUI — alcohol, following too closely.
Michael Shane Taylor♦ , 53, Ga. Highway 20, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Alexian Jordan Tolay♦ , 23, North Oak Street, Jackson; driving without a valid license, failure to drive within single lane, speeding.
Teantjuan Rakethan Hill♦ , 33, Cenie Road, Flovilla; distracted driver, DUI — multiple substances, failure to drive within single lane.
Deonte Lewis Mitchell, 26, Westglen Road, Ellenwood; driving without a valid license, failure to dim headlights, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
