The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 10-17, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Taufeeq Bashshar Ali, 30, Riverdale, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Bethany Leigh Anderson, 33, Flovilla, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jacob Lee Bell, 22, Concord, driving with suspended or revoked license.
• Anthony Sparks Brown, 27, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Theodore Richard Campbell, 42, Jackson, criminal trespass - family violence; simple battery - family violence.
• Charlotte Ciara Campbell, 31, Griffin, probation violation.
• Christopher Robert Chandler, 48, Locust Grove, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Monterrius Antwon Digby, 36, Fort Valley, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Eric Raymond Drake, 33, Savannah, warrant from Montgomery County, Penn.
• William Irvin Farrell, 40, Griffin, possession and use of drug related obejcts; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Aricus Cantrell Holloway, 38, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Gregory Bernard Howard, 52, Milner, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Cedric Demetrius Johnson, 45, Warner Robins, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children - 3rd degree; interference with 911 call; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Tarickus Montae Kelly, 32, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Charles Steven Mann, 65, Barnesville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Damion Rashun Mosley, 25, Hamlet, NC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sampson Pearson Jr., 31, Jackson, probation violation (2 counts).
• Cassandra Michelle Peterson, 37, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Daniel Lee Potts, 26, Covington, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons, or controlled substances; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Ricarlo Demond Ross, 37, Flowery Branch, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Cameron Parker Scott, 22, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Shalenda Latrice Smith, 31, Jackson, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree (2 counts).
• Michelle Danielle Steding, 31, Savannah, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; expired vehicle tag or decal; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; reckless driving; speeding 55 mph (31-99 miles over).
• Domingo Perez Tapia, 45, Locust Grove, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; windshield and windshield wipers.
• Avonelle Isea Walters, 35, Marietta, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC wax); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Crystal Nichole Watson, 32, Gray, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Bobby O’Neal Whitman, 35, Griffin, disorderly conduct.
• Arthur Neal Bridges, 31, Monticello, warrant from Blairsville PD/
• Casey Daniel Houk, 17, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Robert Wayne Jeffcoat, 50, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Amarion Latrez Rivera, 18, Jenkinsburg, battery; disrupting public school - misdemeanor.
• Juajena Laetrell Walker-Clark, 38, Warner Robins, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Dustin Martin Wilson, 51, Roswell, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); expired vehicle tag or decal; open container in vehicle.
