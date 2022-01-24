The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 17-24, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• William Harris Anderson, 48, Jenkinsburg, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Terray Demond Appling, 24, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Adrienne E. Batteiger, 46, Maricopa, Ariz., DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Billy Eugene Boyt, 53, Barnesville, failure to appear; probation violation.
• Stacey Diane Buchanan, 58, Jackson, warrant from Henry County.
• Brandon Lee Cavender, 31, Flovilla, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; failure to appear (3 counts); forgery - 1st degree; insurance fraud.
• John Willie Clarke, 36, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Eric Raymond Drae, 33, Savannah, warrant from Montgomery County, Penn.
• Anthony Lee Dye, 37, Vidalia, housed for U.S. Marshals
• Michael Garrett Ferrari, 25, Lawrenceville, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• David Jarrell Gause, 34, Ft. Valley, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Gregory Bernard Howell, 52, Milner, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Jasmine Shante Jackson, 27, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dillion Wayne Kirkley, 26, Stockbridge, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Jeffery Leon Melvin, 40, Hawkinsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brittany Diane Mullis, 29, Flovilla, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.
• James Joseph Nix, 43, Lavonia, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kimberly Lynn Norris, 35, Locust Grove, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Brandy Sheena Payne, 31, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controled substance (2 counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine (2 counts).
• Maura Noelle Price, 23, Newnan, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a fel0ny involving controlled substances.
• Calvin Montel Ralls, 30, Forsyth, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Javar Avont Sims, 20, Jenkinsburg, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Exzavier Dermel Tanner, 46, Jenkinsburg, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Marques Orlando Ward, 33, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ronnie Leon West, 63, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Robby Fulton Whitehead, 41, Forsyth, probation violation.
• Phillip Lewis Coursey, 32, Stockbridge, warrant from Henry County.
• Devanta Rashad Hocker, 21, Macon, warrant from Houston County.
• Chester Dwight Jackson, 32, Hawkinsville, failure to appear.
• Nancy Denine King, 42, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Michelle Danielle Steding, 31, Savannah, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; expired vehicle tag or decal; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; reckless driving; speeding 55 mph (31-99 miles over).
• Bobby O’Neal Whitman, 35, Griffin, disorderly conduct.
