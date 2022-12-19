The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Errin Terrell Bland, 42, North Oak Street, Jackson; probation violation.
• Ano Kimbwe Clarke, 40, 71st Avenue, Hollywood, Fla.; driving whilel icense suspended or revoked, financial transaction card theft, manufacture/sale/distribute/etc. false identification document, seatbelt violation.
• Alonzo Durrel Coley, 31, Brownlee Road, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked, driving with no license on person, failure to register vehicle, speeding.
• Kimberly Marie Dye, 33, Puliam Drive, Jackson; criminal trespass.
• Darius Allen Ervin, 27, Spring Forest Court, Sharpsburg; probation violation.
• Benjamin Owen Hoover, 62, Deerfield Road, Jackson; criminal trespass, family violence, disorderly conduct.
• Casey Daniel Houk, 18, Cotton Wood Court, Jackson; criminal trespass.
• Shayley Rene Jones, 17, Ga. Highway 362, Williamson; DUI - alcohol, failure to drive within single lane.
• Joshua Lewis Mitchell, 26, Plant Street, Macon; aggravated assault, driving on wrong side of the road, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving while tag is suspended, failure to drive within single lane, fleeing or attempting to elude police, improper passing, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless driving, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• Willie James Mosley II, 47, Indian Springs Street, Jackson; terroristic threats and acts, violation of family violence order.
• Brandon Tyler Pullins, 32, South Harkness Street, Jackson; child restrain law/child seat/safety belt - six counts, DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by DUI - six counts, failure to drive within single lane, open container.
• Jose Luis Santiago, 38, Plaza Drive, Boiling Springs, Pa.; disorderly conduct.
• Marshall Smith Jr., 46, Rogers Place, Macon; receipt/possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Alexiyon Reshaud Stewart, 28, Madison Avenue, Jackson; battery.
• Jhonatan Rosales Tellez, 19, Northwood Drive, Atlanta; driving without a valid license.
• Tiffany Renee Ware, 39, Carr Avenue, Jackson; failure to appear.
• Tonya Larosha Wood, 50, Louise Way, Locust Grove; aggravated assault, criminal damage to property.
• Willie James Mosley II, 47, Indian Springs Street, Jackson; battery.
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 17