The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Onrico Montez Jenkins♦ , 43, Halifax Drive, Griffin; disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
Cristian Omar Arteaga♦ , 31, Riverside Drive, Macon; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Jasmine Kionna Barfield♦ , 32, Lamar Road, Macon; child restraint law, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended/cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
Jerry Henry Brown♦ , 41, Holly Creek, Covington; DUI- alcohol, speeding.
Charles Allen Bryant♦ , 27, Carrington Park, Jonesboro; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, purchase/possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotics.
Bob Lee Bryson II♦ , 50, Oscar Court, Warner Robins; DUI — alcohol, failure to drive within single lane.
Sherry Denise Cordy♦ , 34, Fox Drive, Jackson; DUI — alcohol, speeding.
Allisa Starr Davison♦ , 38, Biles Road, Jackson; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance,
Rashad Omar Davis♦ , 36, Second Street Extension, Griffin; DUI — alcohol.
Dennis Russell Eppley♦ , 57, Timberridge Trail, Hinesville; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Robert Gabriel Fitzmayer♦ , 45, Magnolia Place, Gyton; simple battery.
Javen Dishon Greer♦ , 38, Jasmine Drive, Flovilla; disorderly conduct.
La’China D. Harris♦ , 23, Northside Drive, Griffin; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
Oscar Head Jr.♦ , 58, Cherry Street, Jackson; theft by taking.
Ronnie Leon Head♦ , 44, Patrol Road, Forsyth; possession and use of drug-relatede objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Collin Shawn Ladson♦ , 17, Mangham Road, Griffin; theft by taking.
Jaden Mykil’Anthony McCaskell♦ , 19, Angels Drive, Stockbridge; theft by conversion.
David Clinton Mossbarger♦ , 44, Ga. Highway 42, Forsyth; driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely.
Jennifer Loretta Pratt♦ , 52, Walthall Road, Jackson; failure to appear.
Demetrious Treyvon Pryor♦ , 27, Erin Road, Atlanta; burglary, criminal trespass.
Corey Damon Quinn♦ , 33, Rose Street, Escondido, Calif.; burglary.
Clint Thomas Ramsey♦ , 32, Ga. Highway 42, Jackson; probation violation.
Timothy Joseph Reagan♦ , 51, Standard Oil Road, Jackson; probation violation, defective or no headlights, failure to obey stop sign, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II contrlled substance.
Jimmy Darrell Ross♦ , 53, Trophy Ridge, Jackson; abandonment of certain dangerous drugs/poisons or controlled substances, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
Joseph Stanley Scrutchins♦ , 41, Linwood Avenue, Dublin; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Allen Lee Smith♦ , 27, Ga. Highway 142, Newborn; DUI — alcohol, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
Kuat Y. Smith♦ , 20, Maley Drive, Griffin; theft by taking.
Steven Jeremiah Smith♦ , 36, Wisso Road, Griffin; probation violation.
Malik Khalil Tyus♦ , 22, Jasmine Drive, Jackson; probation violation.
Christopher Raysean Walker♦ , 25, Whitehead Way, Flovilla; probation violation, simple battery, theft by taking.
Zakari Omar Williams, 21, Memory Lane, Stockbridge; theft by shoplifting.
