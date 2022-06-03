The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 27-June 2, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Kaley Diane Batten, 36, Flovilla, probation violation.
• Tony Millard Bohannon, 60, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jeffery Maurice Head, 45, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
• Emanuel Zion Jefferies, 22, Monticello, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Tyler Wright Jones, 27, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Morgan Michelle Lunsford, 24, Jackson, disorderly conduct; terroristic threats and acts.
• Jason Delloyed McCall, 52, Jackson, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without permission; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Vandez Emory McCloudy, 26, Conley, aggravated assault (2 counts); bayttery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; cruelty to children - 3rd degree; cruelty to children - 1st degree; kidnapping; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; terroristic threats and acts.
• Kyle Slaton Norsworthy, 32, Flovilla, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor (2 counts).
• Elizabeth Rose Pilgrim, 18, Monticello, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Marcus Labron Porter, 42, Opp, Ala., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Camron William Pressley, 26, Flovilla, cruelty to children - 3rd degree (4 counts), cruelty to children - 1st degree.
• Kevontae Damon Robinson, 20, Conyers, theft by taking - felony.
• Matthew Michael Shellem, 42, Hampton, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Amanda Michelle Wade, 43, Warner Robins, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; taillights required; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Alexandria Angelamichell Watson, 22, Kalamazoo, Mich., bail jumping - felony; failure to appear - felony.
• Angel Haro Arroyo,17, McDonough, driving without a valid license - misdemeanor.
• Timothy Randall Copeland, 31, Griffin, warrant from Spalding County.
• Mandujano Rogelio Patino, 39, Jonesboro, driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class); failure to obey stop sign; open container in vehicle.
• John Michael Walker, 30, Zebulon, operating a vessel with improper lights; operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol/drugs or toxic vapor.
• Latasha Nicole Warren, 44, Albany, theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
