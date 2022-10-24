The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Marcus Rayshad Allen, 29, Shoemaker Street, Jackson; probation violation.
• Peder Stephen Andresen, 26, Seidel lane, Viroqua, Wis.; attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Christopher David Brooks, 30, Stokes Road, Forsyth; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jennifer Nicole Calhoun, 36, Ga. Highway 36, Milner; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance,
• Herbert Franklin Conley, 56, Higgins Road, Flovilla; probation violation.
• April Michelle Downs, 49, Shaw Avenue, Forsyth; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent of warden, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, tail lights required.
• Ray Charlie Dyal, 31, Ambrose Circle, Jackson; failure to drive within single lane, hit and run, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, probation violation.
• James Allen Flournoy, 37, South East, Lake Butler, Fla.; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jesse Marshall Gunn, 48, Johnson Road, Barnesville; probation violation.
• Kendrick Deshaun Jones, 32, Northside Drive, Atlanta; failure to appear.
• Luis Carlos Larios-Flores, 37, Ellis Avenue, Salem, Ore.; tag light illumination required, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• William Douglas Lingold Jr., 50, Belmont Way, Covington; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Anthony Corneal McDowell, 43, Grove Road, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Kourtney Racquel Nelson, 34, James Street, McDonough; failure to appear.
• Rhonda Darlene Phillips, 59, Miller Drive, Warner Robins; aggravated stalking.
• Maura Noelle Price, 24, Longleaf Drive, Jackson; probation violation.
• Joseph Daniel Radovich, 20, Riverbrooke Trail, Covington; failure to drive within single lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Justin Michael Spires, 30, English Road, Forsyth; probation violation.
• Adonis Benjamin Stanley, 38, Gentrys Walk, Atlanta; failure to appear.