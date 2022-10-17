The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Mark Anthony Ballew♦ , 43, Steele Road, Griffin; abandonment of dependent child.
Charlie Joshua Bell♦ , 44, Winderemere Drive, Loganville; disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
Daniel Shane Bright♦ , 53, Tommys Lane, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possessio nof a Schedule II controlled substance.
Quintavious Derrell Clemons♦ , 25, Brownlee Road, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, probation violation.
Chandthe Gaston♦ , 49, Clydesway, Jackson; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
Christopher Michael Ginn♦ , 33, Clydes Way, Jackson; disorderly conduct.
Herston Hall♦ , 25, Stonybrook Circle, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, no insurance.
Sharon Tawanda Hepburn♦ , 45, Midvale Road, Tucker; probation violation.
Jennifer Lynne Hightower♦ , 42, Princess Court, Jackson; abandonment of dependent child.
Melody Hope Holder♦ , 45, Windermere Drive, Loganville; disorderly conduct.
Walter James Jackson♦ , 27, Little Collier Road, Forsyth; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Frances Denee Law♦ , 36, Mt. Zion Church Road, Tallapoosa; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Samantha Paige Long♦ , 32, Wilson Road, Griffin; probation violation.
Kimberly Ann Olivares♦ , 38, Old Thaxton Road, Jenkinsburg; probation violation.
Michael Keith Pulley♦ , 48, Hallsbridge Road, Jackson; affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
David Michael Reems♦ , 38, Jackson Lake Inn Road, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
Donald Lee Rose♦ , 57, Ga. Highway 16, Jackson; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Juanderious Demetric Sims♦ , 26, England Chapel Road, Jenkinsburg; driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear.
Kavin Snow♦ , 49, Cindy Court, Hampton; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — alcohol, open container.
Jason Duane Todd♦ , 42, Linda Way, Forest Park; probation violation.
Tammy Jo Turner♦ , 52, Douglas Creek Road, Flovilla; probation violation.
Jeremy Lee Wall♦ , 28, Forsyth Street, Jackson; failure to appear.
Marion Robert Wiggins♦ , 58, Colvin Drive, Locust Grove; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — alcohol.
Melvin Isaiah Winn, 30, Crown Chase Drive, Stockbridge; probation violation.