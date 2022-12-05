The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Christopher Matthew Baker♦ , 29, Waters Edge Drive, Locust Grove; defective or no headlights, parole violation, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Gary Brown Jr.♦ , 50, 180th Drive, Jamaica, N.Y.; driving commercial vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
Thomesa Bridgette Camese♦ , 41, Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, La.; bail jumping, failure to appear.
Christopher Ramon Chambers♦ , 54, Wilkerson Road, Ellenwood; disorderly conduct.
Kenny Lon Crowley♦ , 64, Cross Keys Road, Lexington, Ky.; driving without a valid license.
Mykeah Bernisha Delee♦ , 30, 138th Court, Homestead, Fla.; defective equipment, DUI — alcohol, expired or no drivers license, failure to drive within single lane, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Ethan Christopher Dorrough♦ , 22, Ga. Highway 36, Jackson; DUI — alcohol, failure to drive within single lane.
Grady Gordon Durden♦ , 51, Giles Ferry Road, Flovilla; probation violation.
Ray Charlie Dyal♦ , 31, Ambrose Circle, Jackson; probation violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Kentavius Tyshawn Edwards♦ , 21, Taylor Road, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked.
Daniel Ross Garrett♦ , 32, Keys Ferry Road, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
Sydney Kain Gillis♦ , 25, Alder Brook, Lynnwood, Wash.; DUI — drugs, felony possession of marijuana derivative, speeding.
Erin Marie Jones♦ , 42, Castleberry Loop, Forsyth; probation violation.
Eric Shane McMichae♦ l, 41, Cottonwood Trail, Jackson; probation violation.
Richard Van Buren Meredith♦ , 59, Stark Road, Jackson; DUI — alcohol, open container.
Sampson Pearson Jr.♦ , 32, Taylor Street, Jackson; probation violation.
Elizabeth Anne Peters♦ , 31, East McGregor Road, Indianapolis, Ind.; DUI — drugs, failure to drive within single lane.
Jessica Louise Piper♦ , 35, Chickasaw Road, Jackson; criminal damage to property, simple battery.
John Andrew Puckett♦ , 43, West Poplar Street, Griffin; failure to appear.
Temeka Yolanda Roberts♦ , 42, Grove Way, Hampton; battery, criminal trespass.
Joseph Michael Smith♦ , 22, Coyote Trail, Jackson; driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — alcohol, failure to drive within single lane, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, too fast for conditions.
Ashia Danielle Spears♦ , 30, Ambrose Circle, Jackson; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Elizabeth Ann Whitehead♦ , 61, Rough Road, Flovilla; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, tag light illumination required.
Jaquandon Amari Williams♦ , 23, Lakeview Way, Jonesboro; criminal trespass, crossing state/county guardlines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent of warden, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
Dara Durett Crittenden♦ , 53, Cedar Street, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
Arnecia Sarah Crowder♦ , 21, Elkins Boulevard, Locust Grove; driving with no license on person, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
Garrett Steven Hurst♦ , 26, Ga. Highway 36, Jackson; DUI — alcohol, open container, tag light illumination required.
Alexander Shakeem Patrick, 20, England Chapel Road, Jenkinsburg; driving while license suspended or revoked.
