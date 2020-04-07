A search for a suspected killer and possible female hostage has changed into a search for two suspects after the Butts County Sheriff's Office determined Autumn Keara Finlay, 21, may be aiding Cody Bryce Matthews, 20, to evade apprehension.
Matthews is wanted for the shooting death of William Ryan Ray, 30, of Jenkinsburg. Ray was gunned down near the pool and tennis courts on Sunday, April 3, in the Jackson Glenn subdivision west of Jackson off of Ga. Highway 36 near I-75. Witnesses told investigators several children were playing near the pool when shots rang out.
The Sheriff's Office has taken warrants out on Matthews for murder and aggravated assault. He is believed to be accompanied by Finlay. Initially it was believed Matthews could be holding her against her will and that she could be in extreme danger.
But Monday evening a post on the BCSO Facebook page stated that investigators now believe Finlay is assisting Matthews in avoiding apprehension. A warrant has been taken out against Finlay for aiding and abetting a fugitive.
Major Jeff Nix of the Sheriffs's Office said they believe the couple is still in the Jackson/Griffin area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Matthews and/or Finlay is asked to immediately call 911. A reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of these two individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.