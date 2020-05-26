An inmate awaiting trial on drug charges is now facing additional charges, including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, after he fled from a work detail, allegedly attempted to strike Butts County Sheriff Gary Long with a vehicle, and was captured 28 hours after his escape. His girlfriend is also facing charges in connection with the escape.
According to the Butts County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Shepherd, 32, was a non-sentenced inmate being held at the county jail. He was on an animal control detail Sunday morning at the Butts County Animal Control Facility on Bibb Station Road when he was last seen at 10 a.m. Investigators believe his girlfriend, Terri Marie Dixon, 33, of Lizella, picked him up and fled.
The Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service, and Georgia State Patrol were actively searching for the couple. Sunday afternoon they were spotted driving a 2003 Acura MDX in Macon. Sheriff Long, deputies and state troopers attempted to arrest the pair.
Shepherd, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly attempted to strike Long with the vehicle during the incident, and a chase ensued. The chase ended after the vehicle wrecked in Monroe County with Shepherd and Dixon fleeing the scene on foot.
Monday morning Shepherd and Dixon were found in an abandoned home on Gamble Road in Macon and taken into custody by Butts County deputies, Bibb County Sheriff's deputies, and state troopers. They are back in the Butts County Jail.
Long praised the work of his deputies in the capture of the pair.
"The men and woman of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and Criminal Investigation Teams worked 28 straight hours to capture these two criminals," Long said in a Facebook post. "Congratulations on a job well done! You all continue to amaze me with your hard work, dedication and relentless pursuit to see justice is served."
