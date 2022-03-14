Qualifying for local, state and national races ended Friday, Mar. 11. There are five local races and there is opposition to incumbents in four of them — one Board of Commission race and three Board of Education races.
Butts County will see a new face in its state Senate seat, and State Rep. Clint Crowe has opposition to his re-election bid. Butts County also has two native sons in the races for lieutenant governor and U.S. Rep. Dist. 10.
Board of Commissioners
District 1
Republican incumbent Joe Brown qualified to run for re-election. No one else qualified, so Brown will run unopposed in the November General Election.
District 4
Democrat incumbent Keith Douglas qualified to run for re-election. Also qualifying to run against Douglas as a Republican was Harry Lewis. The race will be decided in the November General Election.
Board of Education
The Board of Education races are non-partisan, so they will all be decided in the May Primary Election, however the winners will not be sworn into office until December or January.
District 1
Incumbent Bobby Craven faces a challenge from Brandy Green Phillips for his seat.
District 2
Incumbent Mamie Ruth Crawford faces two challengers — Laura Weaver English and DeGee Johnson Roberts. If one candidate does not receive a majority of the votes cast, the top two candidates will face each other in a runoff election on June 21.
District 3
Incumbent Millard Daniel faces a challenge from Danny C. Smith for his post.
Butts County’s state senator and state representative seats are up for re-election.
State Senate District 25
Burt Jones has decided to run for Lt. Governor, leaving his seat in the Senate open. There are five candidates vying to be the next Dist. 25 Senator. Valerie Rodgers is the lone Democrat candidate, so she will not face any opposition until the November General Election. On the Republican side, Rick Jeffares, Leland “Jake” Olinger II, Daniela Sullivan-Marzahl, and Ricky “Rick” Williams are competing and will face off in the May Primary. If there is a runoff, the top two vote-getters will meet again on June 21.
State Rep. District 118
Under the new redistricting map approved by the Georgia General Assembly, Butts County lost one of its two state representatives. Previously, Butts County was included in Dist. 125, represented by Rep. Susan Holmes. Under the new map, Rep. Clint Crowe is the only state representative for Butts County.
Crowe was the representative for Dist. 110, but under the new map he is the representative for Dist. 118, which includes all of Butts County and parts of Henry, Jasper and Putnam counties. Crowe, a Republican, qualified to run for re-election. Also qualifying for the Dist. 118 post was Democrat challenger Sharonda Bell.
Butts County also has two native sons running in state and federal elections.
Lieutenant Governor
Burt Jones gave up his Senate seat and is one of 14 candidates running for Lt. Governor. Current Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan decided not to run for reelection. There are nine Democrats running — Erick E. Allen, Charlie Bailey, Tyrone Brooks Jr., Tony Brown, Kwanza Hall, Jason T. Hayes, Derrick L. Jackson, R. Malick, and Renitta Shannon. Ryan Graham is the lone Libertarian in the race, and there are four Republicans running: Burt Jones, Mack McGregor, Butch Miller, and Jeanne Seaver.
U.S. Rep., Dist. 10
With Republican incumbent Jody Hice deciding to run for Georgia Secretary of State, the race to fill his seat in the United States Congress has attracted 13 candidates, including Butt County’s own Mike Collins. There are five Democrats running: Jessica Allison Fore, Tabitha Johnson-Green, Phyllis Hatcher, Femi Oduwole, and Paul Walton, and nine Republicans: Timothy Barr, Paul Broun, Mike Collins, David Curry, Vernon J. Jones, Marc McMain, Alan Sims, and Mitchell Swan.
