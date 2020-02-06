A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for many parts of metro Atlanta. The counties included in the watch are Baker, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, DeKalb, Dooly, Dougherty, Douglas, Early, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Lamar, Lee, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Miller, Mitchell, Monroe, Muscogee, Peach, Pike, Quitman, Rockdale, Schley, Seminole, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell, Troup, Upson, Webster, and Worth.
Thunderstorms become more likely as the day progresses, but aren't likely to be severe during the day. Heavier downpours and stronger storms will begin to move throughout the day Thursday.
Storms will have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts 60 mph or greater. And a tornado cannot be ruled out.
This risk appears to be greatest with a line of storms that will sweep through from northwest Georgia near sunrise, to the metro Atlanta area in the late morning and early afternoon, and then areas east of the metro area during the afternoon.
The storms will also dump large amounts of rain. We'll expect an average of two to four inches of rain across much of our area through Thursday night, with isolated higher amounts up to six inches. Due to this, a Flash Flood Watch is posted through 7 a.m. Friday.
