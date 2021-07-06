Butts County Leisure Services hosted the Butts County Invitational All-Stars Baseball Tournament on Saturday, June 26, featuring three divisions and 11 teams.
♦ 8U Coach Pitch: Teams — Butts County All-Stars, MYA Marlins from Henry County, Hapeville Braves from Fulton County. Champions: MYA Marlins. Runners-Up: Butts County All-Stars.
♦ 10U Live Baseball: Teams — Butts County All-Stars, Locust Grove Braves from Henry County, Lamar County All-Stars, 9U Tribe from DeKalb County. Champions: Lamar County All-Stars. Runners-up: 9U Tribe.
♦ 12U Major Baseball: Teams — Butts County All Stars, Monroe Stix from Monroe County, Thomaston-Upson Knights from Upson County, Hapeville Dodgers from Fulton County. Champions: Monroe Stix. Runners-up: Thomaston-Upson Knights.
State Tournament
The Butts County 14-U All-Stars competed in the Georgia Recreation Parks Association (GRPA) State Tournament last week in Augusta, representing GRPA District 6.
The All-Stars probably had the most exciting game of the tournament in their first round march against the host team Augusta All-Stars. Butts County fell behind early, trailing 13-2 after two innings. But the All-Stars rallied in the next two innings and won the game with their last at bat, 16-15!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.