For the first time in more than a month, the Butts County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will meet in open session in the county administration building auditorium on Monday, May 11, and the public is invited to attend. However, the administration building will not officially reopen for another week on Monday, May 18.
Deputy Administrator Michael Brewer said the county will be taking precautions with everyone who attends the May 11 meeting.
"It will be open to the public," Brewer said, "but they will have to go through screening and temperature checks as they enter the building and will have sit 2 meters (6 feet) apart in the auditorium."
The agenda for the BOC meeting Monday night is a full one since the board did not meet during April. The workshop at 5:30 p.m. includes the LMIG road priority list, a discussion of Riverview Business Park and recommendations from Development Authority Executive Director Bob White, and a discussion of the county's financial policy with County Administrator Steve Layson.
The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., includes a zoning hearing on a rezoning from AR to M1 for property next to the old Georgia Box factory on Hwy. 42 north for a truck parking lot for Zip Hinton, a resolution ratifying local states of emergency, adoption of a financial policy for 2020, the ratification of a contract with AT&T, approval of a personal property appraisal service contract, and approval of the administration building reentry plan.
The administration building will officially reopen on May 18, the first day for in-person early voting for the June 9 presidential and general primary. Brewer said if the BOC officially adopts the procedures Monday night everyone will have to follow, then the county will send out the procedures on Tuesday, May 12.
"It will only allow a certain number of people inside the building at a time," Brewer said, "and they will have to be screened before getting a pass to go to the office they are visiting, etc."
