The Butts County Historical Society is postponing the Swingin' Medallions concert due to the current health situation. After checking with the band and voting, Friday, Oct. 23, will be the new date for the event. There is no UGA game that weekend either, so plan to attend for some community fun!
The Historical Society will use the same printed tickets, the same time, the same procedures and same rules for the event. It is on a Friday, but with gates opening at 6:30, there is plenty of time to get off work and head on down!
The Historical Society will be posting on Facebook and sending out emails to let everyone know. Anyone who purchased tickets or a table can get your money back if you wish, or we can just apply it toward the Oct. 23 date. In that case, just keep your tickets or your same table, and use them at the gate as normal!
If you wish to cancel, please call or visit The Big Chief Country Store (770-775-5350). Lawn tickets are still being sold, so please share the word!
Thanks for supporting the Butts County Historical Society as this is a great fund raiser and a Swingin’ good time!
