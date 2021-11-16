The Butts County Historical Society is looking for antique Christmas cards and ornaments to display at the historic Butts County Courthouse Museum. If anyone has an antique card or ornament they are willing to donate, please drop them off at by Nov. 18 at:
• Big Chief in Indian Springs, open until 7 p.m.
• The Jackson Progress-Argus
• The Butts County Chamber of Commerce
The Historical Society will also be looking for antique Valentines cards and candy boxes by the middle of January and antique toys for March.
