The Butts County Health Department will be offering a vaccination clinic on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Butts County Administration Building, located at 625 West Third Street.
Any eligible person wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccination is welcome to come to the administration building this Saturday to receive a vaccination from licensed healthcare professionals of the Health Department. Those wishing to pre-register may go to the Department of Public Health website at www.district4health.org or you can simply walk up and go through the process. All persons should enter the building through the left entrance closest to Zaxby’s.
If you have questions about the vaccine, please visit the District 4 Health website.
