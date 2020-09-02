The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing this Saturday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Appointments are not needed, but pre-registration is necessary. People can register by visiting https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US/ and completing the screening questionnaire.
The health department will continue to offer COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
