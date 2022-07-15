JACKSON — Negotiations concerning the distribution of the 1% Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) in Butts County have broken down, mainly between the Board of Commissioners and the city of Jackson. The stalemate means the dispute will head first to non-binding arbitration, and if that fails, then to “baseball arbitration,” where a Superior Court judge will decide on the distribution.
Georgia’s Local Option Sales Tax law requires counties and cities receiving general purpose LOST revenue to renegotiate distribution agreements within two years of each 10-year census. The deadline to begin the latest round of renegotiation was July 1.
Butts County Manager Brad Johnson updated the Board of Commissioners at its July 11 meeting, stating that the county had initiated renegotiations with Flovilla, Jackson and Jenkinsburg in May. He said during the meetings they discussed the increase in construction in the unincorporated portions of the county — mainly along the I-75 corridor — and the increased responsibility of the county providing services to those areas, along with the corresponding need for the county to receive more of the LOST revenues because of those increases.
Johnson said the county is working toward a 10% increase in collections. While the cities have resisted that proposal, Johnson said they have not yet made any counter proposals and that the matter is headed to arbitration, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 1. The county currently receives 65% of LOST collections, while the cities divide the remaining balance.
In a statement sent to city residents, Mayor Carlos Duffey said a sizable portion of the city’s budget comes from LOST collections, which is why it is important for the city to negotiate to keep the 26% it currently receives. Duffey warned that reducing Jackson’s LOST revenues could mean the city would have to levy a property tax, something it has not done in nearly 50 years.
Duffey said the cities of Flovilla and Jenkinsburg are also opposed to the county’s proposal to reduce their percentage of LOST revenues.
“These reductions from the county would cripple our cities financially,” Duffey wrote, noting that the county stands to receive increased property tax revenues, impact fees and more as a result of development along Interstate 75.
“The city of Jackson wants to congratulate the county on this success,” Duffey wrote. “However, we do not understand the county’s position to reduce revenue from the cities to increase revenue in the county. I do not think it is unreasonable to ask them to leave the percentages the same.”
Butts County Attorney Andy Welch said the county requested a copy of the city of Jackson’s budget on May 23 and has yet to receive it.
“Almost 45 days later, we still have not received the budget document from the city,” said Welch. “I’ve requested this through their attorney and not received it. This is a breach of the Open Records law and certainly a breach of the good faith accord which we have displayed with the city. This is unacceptable.”
Welch said his response to the city’s failure to provide the documents is that the county will be seeking “the full measure of what we’re entitled to” under the Local Option Sales Tax Law.
“So we are working now at this point to go full steam ahead on preparing the case to present to the arbitration panel, which staff is well on its way to doing,” said Welch. “We’ll be calling witnesses and preparing for what will basically be a trial on the issues before the arbitration panel. The panel’s decision is not binding. But I think the information that we will show them will be persuasive, and the numbers that we think the county should be receiving are closer to 75-80% LOST than the 65% the county is receiving now.”
