COVID-19 vaccines are moving forward as more vaccine supplies become available. According to a new "Vaccine Roadmap" being updated daily by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), as of Feb. 22, a total of 2,122 vaccines have been given out. Of those, 1,207 were first shots, and 915 were second shots.
Those in Butts County included in the 1A expansion which includes all first responders, those 65 and older and the caregivers of those 65 and older can call the Region IV District office at 762-888-8180 to make an appointment to receive the vaccines. When vaccines are available, the normal operation hours of the appointment call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday- Friday. The call center does not operate when all appointments are booked for the available vaccine.
While confirmed cases in Georgia continue to climb, the numbers are on a downward trend. As of Feb. 22, the daily number of new cases had declined to rates not seen since before Oct.23. Georgia now has had 806,119 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Deaths are also starting to decrease. Total deaths in the state now stand at 14,689.
Confirmed cases in Butts County have increased to 1,955 case, an increase of 41 cases from last week and the county's death toll has increased by three to 67.
As of 3 p.m. on Feb. 22, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 34,184 confirmed cases, an increase of 644 cases from last week. Henry County had the largest increase with 302 new cases. Newton County had 142 cases, Spalding County had 57, and Butts had 41. Jones County has 32 new cases, Monroe had 30 cases, Lamar had 26 cases, and Jasper had 14 cases.
There have been a total of 771 deaths in the eight-county area as of Feb. 22, an increase of 39 deaths from last week. Henry led the way with 20 deaths, followed by Newton with 5, Spalding with 4 and Butts and Lamar with 3 deaths each. Jones County had 2, and Monroe and Jasper counties had 1 death each.
• Henry: 16,801 confirmed, 236 deaths
• Newton: 6,766 confirmed, 178 deaths
• Spalding: 3,559 confirmed, 124 deaths
• Butts: 1,955 confirmed, 67 deaths
• Monroe: 1,745 confirmed, 76 deaths
• Jones: 1,506 confirmed, 37 deaths
• Lamar: 1,229 confirmed, 37 deaths
• Jasper: 623 confirmed, 16 deaths
The Georgia Department of Public Health's COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health's daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
