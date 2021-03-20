DSC_3603.JPG
Benjamin Escobedo and Shannon Toney, both students at Henderson Middle School, received their certificates at the Mar. 9 Butts County Board of Education meeting for placing Honorable Mention at the RESA Regional Science and Engineering Fair. Fifteen other Butts County students also placed Honorable Mention, but were unable to be at the meeting due to other activities. Left to right are Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson, Benjamin Escobedo, Shannon Tony, and Fran Dundore, Director of Teaching and Learning.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The Butts County School System had 17 high school and middle school students received Honorable Mentions for their projects at the 2021 Griffin RESA Regional Science and Engineering Fair. Fran Dundore, Director of Teaching and Learning for the school system, named the students at the Mar. 9 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.

Jackson High School

Honorable Mentions

• Emily Atkinson

• Kelsey Cosby

• Stephen Ferrell

• Katherine Hagans

• Reagan Jackson

• John Paul "JP" King

• Caleigh Kirby

• Hannah Lubin

• Elizabeth Martin

• Krupa Patel

• Mallory Shurtz

Henderson Middle School

Honorable Mention:

• Benjamin Escobedo

• Jackson Foust

• Evan Novotny

• Shannon Toney

• Juan Vega

• Hailey Waltrip

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

