The Butts County School System had 17 high school and middle school students received Honorable Mentions for their projects at the 2021 Griffin RESA Regional Science and Engineering Fair. Fran Dundore, Director of Teaching and Learning for the school system, named the students at the Mar. 9 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.
Jackson High School
Honorable Mentions
• Emily Atkinson
• Kelsey Cosby
• Stephen Ferrell
• Katherine Hagans
• Reagan Jackson
• John Paul "JP" King
• Caleigh Kirby
• Hannah Lubin
• Elizabeth Martin
• Krupa Patel
• Mallory Shurtz
Henderson Middle School
Honorable Mention:
• Benjamin Escobedo
• Jackson Foust
• Evan Novotny
• Shannon Toney
• Juan Vega
• Hailey Waltrip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.